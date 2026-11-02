Bersama co-leader Rafizi Ramli has cancelled his campaign engagements in Malacca tomorrow to return to Kuala Lumpur for police questioning over his allegations concerning the "corporate mafia" scandal and PKR vice-president R Ramanan.

The former Pandan MP said he had been summoned to Bukit Aman at 10am tomorrow (Nov 3) for questioning under Sections 500 and 505 of the Penal Code, which deal with criminal defamation and statements conducing to public mischief.

"I respect that the investigating officers are carrying out their duties as instructed.

"Therefore, I will return to Kuala Lumpur and cancel my campaign events in Malacca during the day on Tuesday to give my statement," said the former economy minister in a statement today.

Rafizi said the investigation stemmed from a police report lodged on Oct 22 over a speech he delivered in Selayang two days earlier.

He said the police notice referred to allegations involving a purported RM9.5 million payment to Ramanan and matters related to the "corporate mafia".

Human Resources Minister R Ramanan

Rafizi had alleged that Ramanan received the money to settle a case involving the alleged network.

He said his speech also touched on claims involving former Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) director-general Shuhaily Zain being brought to court.

'Same laws used against me before'

Rafizi likened the latest investigation to probes he faced over his revelations concerning past scandals.

"What I am going through now is no different from the investigations and court charges I faced when I exposed the 1MDB, Tabung Haji, Felda and NFC scandals in the past," he said.

He recalled being investigated under the same Penal Code provisions over the 1MDB and Tabung Haji controversies, as well as under Section 504 for allegedly insulting Umno.

Rafizi pointed out he was acquitted in those cases and accused the government of now using the same laws to intimidate him.

"Now, the government led by PKR and Harapan is using the same provisions of the Penal Code to intimidate me whenever I speak out about the 'corporate mafia' and the allegations against R Ramanan," he claimed.

Renews challenge to Ramanan

Rafizi also challenged Ramanan, the human resources minister, to sue him over the RM9.5 million allegation if he wanted to clear his name.

He said he had instead initiated legal action against Ramanan over the dispute.

The controversy stems from allegations by businessperson Victor Chin that an unnamed PKR MP received RM9.5 million to help resolve matters involving the alleged "corporate mafia".

Businessperson Victor Chin

Ramanan has denied any involvement, saying he neither knows nor has met Chin. He had also challenged Rafizi to produce evidence to support the allegations.

Rafizi maintained that Bersama would continue to highlight the alleged network despite the mounting legal pressure.

"I believe time will show that those of us in Bersama have fulfilled our responsibility to help society combat the 'corporate mafia' while other parties remained silent, even if it means facing legal pressure of this kind," he said.