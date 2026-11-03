Shuhaily's case: Even the speaker can't simply slap people around, says PM
PARLIAMENT | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said even the Dewan Rakyat speaker cannot simply slap other people, as an analogy that a person’s service and good character do not exempt them from legal process.
He said this in the Dewan Rakyat today when asked about Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) director-general Shuhaily Zain’s case.
“But I cannot say that because the speaker is...
PARLIAMENT | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said even the Dewan Rakyat speaker cannot simply slap other people, as an analogy that a person’s service and good character do not exempt them from legal process.
He said this in the Dewan Rakyat today when asked about Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) director-general Shuhaily Zain’s case.
“But I cannot say that because the speaker is a good person, he can slap an officer.
“If the speaker slaps someone, I cannot guarantee that he can be spared from the legal process,” he said when replying to a question from Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) during the Prime Minister’s question time.
He said the action against Shuhaily (above) began with a police report, and every report, from anyone, must be investigated.
While acknowledging that he knows Shuhaily, sympathises with him personally, and is aware of his performance, he stressed that officers must work professionally and that any action that breaches the law must go through due process.
He also reminded the House that in 1998, a former inspector-general of police was jailed for hitting someone, in reference to the assault Anwar himself suffered while under police detention following his ouster as deputy prime minister.
READ MORE: 'I thought I wouldn't survive' – Anwar recalls 'black eye' incident
“Please do not ask me or the home minister (Saifuddin Nasution Ismail) to interfere to that extent,” he said, adding that the decision to prosecute lies with the Attorney-General’s Chambers.
Anwar also rejected the notion that the issue is controversial or politically motivated.
“If a civil servant is charged, procedures such as transfer or removal from post will be followed, and that is something the home minister can explain better.
“I want to stress this here because there have been attempts to confuse the matter,” he said.
Return to police force
On Oct 21, Shuhaily pleaded not guilty at the Sepang Magistrate’s Court to two counts of causing hurt to two police officers at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 on Sept 28.
The case arose after CCTV footage of the incident went viral.
The MCBA confirmed the footage was genuine, saying that the incident occurred while Shuhaily was inspecting the agency’s operations ahead of the arrival of delegations for the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sepang.
The two police officers lodged separate police reports on Sept 29 and 30, and Shuhaily also lodged a police report.
On Oct 29, Saifuddin said his ministry had decided to return Shuhaily, who was seconded to the MCBA, to the police force.
A day later, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said Shuhaily would certainly return to the police force.
However, his new posting has not been decided, and police are still awaiting advice from the Attorney-General’s Chambers before sending a letter to seek the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s consent.
Despite this, Shuhaily returned to the MCBA after a week’s leave and chaired an agency meeting yesterday.
Rahim Noor assaulted Anwar and gave him a black-eye.From the video Haily was holding the other guys face and speaking . You wont even get a yellow card for that . No slapping or anything else which can be considered as violent conduct . Don’t fudge the issue and use irrelevant analogies PMX . You mean PDRM are not kicking or slapping detainees everyday in lock-ups ?
When those in authority resort to violence, what example do they set? What is being lost in the discussion surrounding Shuhaily's case is the wider social consequence of an officer holding high public office allegedly taking it upon himself to act as judge, jury and executioner. The issue goes beyond the conduct of one individual. It concerns the example set for society when those entrusted with authority resort to intimidation, humiliation or physical violence. We lament the prevalence of bullying in our schools, but why should we be surprised? Schoolboys and schoolgirls do not grow up in isolation. They observe how adults exercise power, particularly those in positions of authority, and sometimes imitate what they see. Malaysia inherited from colonial rule a deeply hierarchical administrative culture in which authority was too often associated with coercion rather than public service. Decades after independence, elements of that culture remain embedded in our institutions. We cannot expect children to respect the dignity of others when adults in positions of power appear to disregard it. The Prime Minister's observation that even the Speaker cannot simply slap people around is welcome. But the principle must extend to every public official, from the highest office to the lowest rank. Due process must determine individual responsibility. Beyond that, the larger lesson is clear: a society cannot eliminate bullying in its schools while tolerating the abuse of power in its institutions. Children learn not only from what we teach them, but from what we allow those in authority to do.
So typical of PMX to answer one part of the question. Shuhaily and AKPS also made police reports on the leaked recording of CCTV footage and the suspicious presence of two SB officers making their own recording using cellphones. Now, Anwar himself said every police report must be investigated. So what is the outcome of Shuhaily's police report? Conveniently left out?
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