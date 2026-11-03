PARLIAMENT | Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has warned that Malaysia could be a potential target of cyber and other security threats amid escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide.

Anwar said this following a special National Security Council (NSC) meeting yesterday to assess the implications of digital and cyberattacks, as well as escalating tensions in the Middle East and other parts of the world.

However, the premier stopped short of advising Malaysians to make emergency preparations, stressing that the government was strengthening its own preparedness and coordination among ministries, security agencies and strategic sectors to respond to possible threats.

Anwar said the European Union, Canada and Japan had advised their citizens to stock-up on food supplies for between three and 10 days amid growing international uncertainty.

The advisories followed widespread cyberattacks targeting digital infrastructure and government administrative systems in Western countries, Anwar added.

"Certainly, our meeting and preparations yesterday emphasised several measures. First, strengthening coordination between ministries and agencies.

“Secondly, enhancing preparedness to face various forms of domestic and foreign threats," he said when delivering a ministerial statement in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Among others, Anwar said the administration was strengthening protection for the country's strategic infrastructure and sectors, including energy, transportation, finance and food supplies, as well as improving public preparedness and enhancing the capabilities of agencies through technology.

Citing examples, Anwar mentioned that a cyberattack in Belgium had forced its Finance Ministry to shut down its national tax portal, while hackers in Denmark had breached its central population register, affecting the identification records of nearly nine million people.

In the United States, its federal election commission's filing system was reportedly disrupted for 41 hours ahead of a Senate election, while a cyber intrusion in Japan exposed the personal records of more than 100,000 police personnel, affecting police operations in several districts.

"We must not think that these threats are far away from us, because what is happening in Europe, the US and Japan has been alarming to their respective countries," Anwar added.

According to a report by Newsweek on Oct 28, countries like Canada, Japan, Mexico and the Netherlands advised an emergency kit for a 72-hour period - citing concerns over war, extreme weather and cybersecurity threats.

Other countries had suggested a longer preparedness period, with Sweden and Norway advising having supplies for about one week, and Germany advising supplies for up to 10 days.

Foreign intelligence operations

Answering a supplementary question posed by Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) on the extent of security threats facing Malaysia, Anwar said the government was monitoring potential threats involving foreign intelligence operations in neighbouring countries.

He specifically highlighted the presence of Israeli intelligence agencies in the region, mentioning purported Israeli settlements in Phuket and southern Thailand.

He said Malaysian intelligence agencies viewed these developments as potential threats to the country.

“Malaysia is certainly considered one of the targets. There are two reasons for this; first, because our capabilities in the digital sphere and data centres are among the strongest.

“And secondly, because of our firm stance on several issues that are considered controversial by some countries, especially Europe and America, like the issue of Palestine,” the Tambun MP added.

Additionally, Anwar proposed that the NSC director-general brief all MPs in a closed-door session within the next one or two days, subject to Parliament's agreement.

He also urged MPs not to take the matter lightly, saying the government had received further intelligence updates yesterday evening and this morning from the Home Ministry.

"This is not something we should take lightly. I therefore seek the cooperation of all government and opposition MPs to give the NSC the opportunity to brief us on the latest developments within the next one or two days," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi﻿

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assured that Malaysia has sufficient food supply capacity for at least six months and sees no need for emergency stockpiling measures despite concerns over potential disruptions to essential supplies.

“We see no need for such measures because our food security and stock levels are sufficient.

“We know that we have the capacity to sustain food security for at least six months,” Bernama reported him as saying.