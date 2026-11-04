Nearly 600 high-profile individuals, including VVIPs, MPs and state assemblypersons, have been caught failing to meet their Socso contribution obligations for domestic workers.

Bernama reported that Human Resources Minister R Ramanan said the 598 were among 10,033 employers of domestic workers found to have failed to comply with their Socso contribution obligations, based on preliminary checks conducted by the agency as of Nov 1.

The findings point to a wider problem of non-compliance among employers of domestic workers, with another 26,669 employers flagged for outstanding contributions. The government has given those who have fallen short until Dec 7 to fulfil their obligations, warning that enforcement action awaits those who continue to disregard the law.

Asked whether ministers were also among the errant employers, Ramanan dropped a hint that the list extended even higher up the corridors of power.

“There are even those higher than ministers... These (598 high-profile individuals) include those holding important positions in the public and private sectors.

“The Human Resources Ministry takes the issue of non-compliance with Socso registration and contribution payments for domestic workers seriously.

“This includes domestic helpers employed by high-profile individuals, VVIPs, MPs, state assemblypersons and anyone acting in the capacity of an employer,” he said.

Enforcement action

Ramanan further said that those who fail to meet the Dec 7 deadline would be issued compounds, while employers who continue to flout the law could face a maximum jail term of two years, a fine of RM10,000, or both.

“We do not want to embarrass anyone... Please check whether you have made the payments. If you have, thank you. If you haven't, please pay.

“No one is above the law. The law applies to everyone without exception,” he said.

Ramanan said he had instructed the agency to take a firm stance in strengthening its monitoring and enforcement efforts against employers who failed to discharge their responsibilities.

However, the minister stressed that the exercise was not primarily about issuing compounds or imposing fines but ensuring that domestic workers received the social security protection they were entitled to.

“We cannot talk about workers' welfare and rights if we cannot even fulfil the most basic responsibility towards the workers in our own homes. Leadership by example must begin with compliance with the law,” he said.