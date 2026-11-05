The Kota Bharu High Court has reportedly dismissed a Malaysian man's bid to secure citizenship for his stateless son, who was born in Thailand 20 years ago, despite DNA evidence establishing their biological relationship.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the father had submitted a DNA report issued by the Chemistry Department in January this year to prove his paternity.

However, judicial commissioner Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abdul Rahman ruled that the son, who was born in Golok, Thailand, in 2006 to a Thai mother, did not qualify for Malaysian citizenship because his parents could not prove that they were legally married at the time of his birth.

"Citizenship by operation of law requires the fulfilment of the requisite conditions at the time of birth," Tengku Amir said.

The judge also held that Section 17 of Part III of the Second Schedule to the Federal Constitution applied to the child - who was therefore treated as having been born out of wedlock.

The provision stipulates that a child born out of wedlock, or before the legal registration of the parents' marriage, derives their citizenship status from their mother.

The court also ordered the father and son to pay the government RM4,000 in costs when dismissing the application.