DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said his resignation as transport minister will take effect as soon as former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak sets foot in his house.

However, Loke said he is unsure when exactly that would be, as Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had informed him that Najib stopped by a dental clinic first after leaving Kajang Prison.

“My stance has not changed. When Najib arrives home, it means I will resign.

“If he steps into his house tonight, it takes effect tonight. If tomorrow, then tomorrow,” Loke told a press conference today.

He also clarified that Najib’s leaving Kajang Prison, as reported by the media, did not mean the former prime minister had gone home.

“I understand the RM50 million fine was settled this morning. However, a short while ago, I was informed by Saifuddin that Najib had not yet been allowed to go home.

“I received confirmation from the minister that Najib was taken to a dental clinic for a check-up as scheduled today. It means he has not been sent home,” Loke said.

Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak

He also thanked Anwar for the mandate and trust given to him during his 47 months as transport minister.

Asked whether the prime minister had contacted him, Loke replied: “No. My stand has already been stated before.”

RM50 million fine paid up

Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million in 2020 after being convicted in the RM42 million SRC International case.

In 2024, the Pardons Board under the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, reduced the sentence to six years’ jail and a RM50 million fine.

In September this year, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted additional clemency in the form of house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, on the condition that Najib pays the RM50 million fine.

Umno subsequently launched a solidarity fund to help him pay the fine.

Loke earlier announced his intention to resign after the decision, and later clarified that the resignation would only take effect once Najib returns home.

This morning, Najib settled the RM50 million fine at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Najib’s lawyer, Farhan Shafee, said that after the fine was paid, the court issued a house arrest order in line with the Pardons Board’s decision.

The order is being sent to Kajang Prison to enable Najib to be transferred home.