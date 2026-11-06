As soon as Najib gets home, I'm gone, says Loke
DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said his resignation as transport minister will take effect as soon as former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak sets foot in his house.
However, Loke said he is unsure when exactly that would be, as Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had informed him that Najib stopped by a dental clinic first after leaving Kajang Prison.
“My stance...
DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said his resignation as transport minister will take effect as soon as former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak sets foot in his house.
However, Loke said he is unsure when exactly that would be, as Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had informed him that Najib stopped by a dental clinic first after leaving Kajang Prison.
“My stance has not changed. When Najib arrives home, it means I will resign.
“If he steps into his house tonight, it takes effect tonight. If tomorrow, then tomorrow,” Loke told a press conference today.
He also clarified that Najib’s leaving Kajang Prison, as reported by the media, did not mean the former prime minister had gone home.
“I understand the RM50 million fine was settled this morning. However, a short while ago, I was informed by Saifuddin that Najib had not yet been allowed to go home.
“I received confirmation from the minister that Najib was taken to a dental clinic for a check-up as scheduled today. It means he has not been sent home,” Loke said.
He also thanked Anwar for the mandate and trust given to him during his 47 months as transport minister.
Asked whether the prime minister had contacted him, Loke replied: “No. My stand has already been stated before.”
RM50 million fine paid up
Najib was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million in 2020 after being convicted in the RM42 million SRC International case.
In 2024, the Pardons Board under the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, reduced the sentence to six years’ jail and a RM50 million fine.
In September this year, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar granted additional clemency in the form of house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, on the condition that Najib pays the RM50 million fine.
Umno subsequently launched a solidarity fund to help him pay the fine.
Loke earlier announced his intention to resign after the decision, and later clarified that the resignation would only take effect once Najib returns home.
This morning, Najib settled the RM50 million fine at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.
Najib’s lawyer, Farhan Shafee, said that after the fine was paid, the court issued a house arrest order in line with the Pardons Board’s decision.
The order is being sent to Kajang Prison to enable Najib to be transferred home.
This has to be one of the dumbest moves ever by a Minister—trying to justify his failure to deliver on his own pledge !!
The level of stupidity of UMNO is amazing
That's the way Anthony Loke. Show Akmal that when you say " resign, " it really means resign. Tell PMX to take the MOT position and shove it! No DAP MP should fill in that post. Next go find Nga Kor Ming and ask him step down too. Why continue working with a "lembik" government?
Report this comment
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
This action cannot be undone.