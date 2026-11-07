The government has not issued any directive for the public to stock up on food supplies for a 72-hour period, as recommended by the Federation of Malaysian Consumer Associations (Fomca).

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu advised consumers not to panic-buy, but instead to continue shopping according to their daily needs as usual.

"We do acknowledge that we are concerned about the current situation, including cyber threats, but we have not yet reached the stage of issuing directives for the public to stockpile food supplies," he said at a press conference after officiating the “Himpunan Semarak Tani Jualan Agro Madani” in Bukit Katil, Malacca today.

Yesterday, Fomca advised consumers to stock up on food and necessities for a period of at least 72 hours, as a precautionary measure against potential supply disruptions due to global geopolitical uncertainties and natural disasters.

Commenting further, Mohamad assured that the national rice stock is sufficient for a period of six months and will continue to be increased.

"The supply of frozen fish is also guaranteed to be sufficient for the next eight months. So, there is no need for excessive purchases.

"Buying goods in excessive quantities will only create problems and make it difficult for other consumers to obtain supplies," he said.

Mohamad said the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry is also constantly assessing the current situation, including through collaboration with universities and researchers such as climate change experts.

As an initial preparatory step, he said the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority, along with private traders with freezing facilities, have been asked to stock up, especially on the people's choice of fish in high demand in the market.

In another development, he said the government aims to implement 5,000 Agro Madani Sales programmes nationwide, compared to the 3,400 held so far.

Mohamad said this programme, which allows consumers to buy goods at 10 to 30 percent cheaper prices, aims to ease the people’s cost of living burden, especially in rural and small-town areas.

"We cannot hold programmes like these every day because local grocery stores also need to do business. So, we are holding it weekly to give people a chance to save money while also ensuring the sustainability of local traders," he added.

- Bernama