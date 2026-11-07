Project Stability and Accountability for Malaysia (Projek Sama) has once again pressed the Madani government to publicly disclose the standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest and the minutes of the Pardons Board meeting.

In a statement, Projek Sama warned that the administration led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim risks facing public backlash if it fails to do so.

The statement came following the Attorney-General's Chambers’ call for a temporary postponement of the implementation of Najib's house arrest with immediate effect, hours after Najib left Kajang Prison earlier, following the payment of his RM50 million fine through donations raised by the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund established by Umno.

“Are there specific laws on house arrest tailored for Najib, a convicted prisoner in the 1MDB case, given that Parliament has yet to pass any legislation concerning house arrest?” Projek Sama asked.

The group further questioned if Malaysia has truly transformed into a society that practises a “two-tier” system - one set of rules for VVIP criminals granted a special pathway to return to their luxury residences as a prison, while the remaining 31 million Malaysians must serve prison sentences if convicted.

A Conditional Pardon Order dated Sept 18, 2026, issued by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, allows Najib to serve the remainder of his sentence via house arrest until August 23, 2028, subject to the payment of the RM50 million fine and compliance with stipulated conditions.

Yesterday, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced that the party had successfully settled Najib’s RM50 million fine through the Najib Razak Solidarity Fund to enable the former prime minister to serve his sentence under house arrest.

However, the AGC explained that the issue involves the impact of the RM50 million fine payment on the remainder of Najib's prison sentence in the SRC International case, as well as the execution of sentences for the 1MDB case.

"Particularly concerning the court order stating that the sentence for the 1MDB case shall commence after the completion of the prison sentence for the SRC International case," said the AGC.

The AGC also said that the temporary postponement will remain in place until the review and further clarification regarding the interpretation of the Conditional Pardon Order and the implications of the Order of Discharge are resolved.

Written legal opinion

Additionally, Projek Sama demanded the attorney-general's written legal opinion, as well as Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh's official stance.

"Refusing to disclose these documents will erode public confidence in the rule of law and the parliamentary democracy system itself.

"Such an action could also undermine international community confidence in Malaysia’s commitment to institutional reforms and good governance, which the government has actively promoted internationally," it added.

The group added that under the Madani concept, Anwar - together with his coalition partners, including Umno - has urged Malaysians to embrace the aspirations of a civilised and rule-based society, akin to the society of Medina under the leadership of Prophet Muhammad.

However, the question arises as to whether such special leniency granted to Najib could have ever occurred in the society of Medina, which upheld the principle of equality during that era.

"Projek Sama urges Anwar to reaffirm his commitment to the rule of law and the constitutional framework that forms the bedrock of Malaysia's governance system.

"The large-scale corruption scandal involving Najib is deeply shameful, and any leniency granted to him, along with the suffering endured by the rakyat (citizens) as a result of such actions, should not be normalised," the statement concluded.