Najib still in jail as lawyers demand immediate house arrest
Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s lawyers have confirmed that he remains in Kajang Prison, despite the process of transferring him to house arrest having begun earlier today.
The development follows the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) calling for an immediate temporary suspension of Najib's house arrest, pending clarification of legal questions surrounding his conditional pardon, including the conditions relating to his RM50 million fine and overlapping prison sentences.
In a statement tonight, Messrs Shafee & Co said the release process was...
Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s lawyers have confirmed that he remains in Kajang Prison, despite the process of transferring him to house arrest having begun earlier today.
The development follows the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) calling for an immediate temporary suspension of Najib's house arrest, pending clarification of legal questions surrounding his conditional pardon, including the conditions relating to his RM50 million fine and overlapping prison sentences.
In a statement tonight, Messrs Shafee & Co said the release process was underway when the AGC issued its statement calling for the move to be put on hold.
Najib’s legal team accused the AGC of disregarding the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s order for house arrest, arguing that the statement provided no legal basis for keeping their client in prison.
They demanded that the Prisons commissioner-general expedite Najib’s release into house arrest and that Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar immediately withdraw the AGC's statement.
The lawyers said the AGC should bring any reservations about the royal order before the High Court rather than keep Najib detained while seeking clarification.
They maintained that all conditions set by the Agong had been fulfilled, adding that there was no lawful reason for Najib to remain in prison.
“Nothing in it provides any basis for keeping our client in Kajang Prison,” they said.
Have the house arrest law being passed by Parlimen. If not then such a law does not exist. If such a law exist please Mr Shaffee explain the do's and dont's concerning a house arrest. Is house considered staying in the criminals own house, or a house will be provided with all the necessary precautions established by the court of law ? So not so fast Mr Shaffee. Let the law take it's course and publicly clarify what is Najib's rights concerning the so called house arrest..
The AGC is right to seek clarification as the High Court in Kuala Lumpur had issued the discharge order after Umno paid a RM50 million fine imposed on Najib; the order directs Najib’s immediate release. This could mean that Najib has fully completed his SRC sentence and thus house arrest is no longer needed. BUT since he has an outstanding 1MDB sentence that he has to start serving upon completion of his SRC sentence, he might have to stay put in Kajang afterall.
He he And we demand all the list money back
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