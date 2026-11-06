Former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s lawyers have confirmed that he remains in Kajang Prison, despite the process of transferring him to house arrest having begun earlier today.

The development follows the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) calling for an immediate temporary suspension of Najib's house arrest, pending clarification of legal questions surrounding his conditional pardon, including the conditions relating to his RM50 million fine and overlapping prison sentences.

In a statement tonight, Messrs Shafee & Co said the release process was underway when the AGC issued its statement calling for the move to be put on hold.

Najib’s legal team accused the AGC of disregarding the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s order for house arrest, arguing that the statement provided no legal basis for keeping their client in prison.

They demanded that the Prisons commissioner-general expedite Najib’s release into house arrest and that Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar immediately withdraw the AGC's statement.

The lawyers said the AGC should bring any reservations about the royal order before the High Court rather than keep Najib detained while seeking clarification.

They maintained that all conditions set by the Agong had been fulfilled, adding that there was no lawful reason for Najib to remain in prison.

“Nothing in it provides any basis for keeping our client in Kajang Prison,” they said.



