Respect artistic expression, stop treating concerts as religious threats - DAP Youth
DAP Youth has urged authorities to respect artistic expression and refrain from treating entertainment performances as religious threats, following the Islamic Development Department’s (Jakim) probe into a foreign artist’s recent concerts in Kuala Lumpur.
The investigation follows Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd’s performances at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Nov 4 and 5, which drew criticism over elements allegedly contradicting Islamic beliefs.
These include...
DAP Youth has urged authorities to respect artistic expression and refrain from treating entertainment performances as religious threats, following the Islamic Development Department’s (Jakim) probe into a foreign artist’s recent concerts in Kuala Lumpur.
The investigation follows Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd’s performances at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Nov 4 and 5, which drew criticism over elements allegedly contradicting Islamic beliefs.
These include the display of a 12m golden statue, a recurring centrepiece of his concerts worldwide.
PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar had purported the performances were inspired by a fictional civilisation whose followers worshipped machines as gods, Free Malaysia Today reported.
However, DAP Youth chief Woo Kah Leong said stage sculptures, costumes, and theatrical performances should not be mistaken for ritualistic worship, let alone associated with cults or Satanism.
Woo instead stressed that unnecessary investigations over cultural and entertainment issues could damage Malaysia’s international image and turn the country into an “international laughing stock”.
“DAP Youth opines that government agencies should act based on facts, rather than jumping on the bandwagon whenever someone alleges cult activity.
“Such actions would only serve the agenda of conspiracy theorists by giving official credibility and prominence to baseless speculation,” he said in a statement dated Nov 9.
‘Must we entertain every complaint?’
The Pasir Bedamar assemblyperson also cited past instances of “cultural panic”, where cultural works or symbols were misinterpreted and linked to religious or political conspiracies without credible evidence.
This included a 2019 controversy in Penang when an apartment building was accused of promoting Christianisation because its lighting resembled a cross.
“From the lighting of high-rise buildings to sculptures at concerts, must the authorities entertain every complaint just because some people dislike or fail to understand certain shapes and interpret them as part of a religious conspiracy?” he asked.
Woo warned that treating artistic performances as religious threats without concrete evidence could expose content creators and industry players to unnecessary political pressure, and discourage international artistes and event organisers from bringing their productions to Malaysia.
He urged authorities to distinguish between artistic expression and actual religious activities, adding that Malaysia should focus on education, technology, and talent development rather than baseless speculation.
“If we continue moving backwards and wasting time on imagined cultural threats, Malaysia will only squander our resources and fall further behind the times,” he said.
Worshipping statues as god is not an artistic expression. It is called idolatry which is an abomination to God. Worshipping lifeless idols is also considered foolishness. Idolatry will soon lead to immorality. Our WINNING PAS is doing the right thing to prevent that. Such concerts are also rightly banned in Afghanistan and Iran to protect the people from harm and divine punishment.
Malaysians must be reminded that we are a secular nation. Religious faith is a man's meat and to other may be a poison. All religious beliefs and teaching must be able to withstand its test under fire to be able to ward off any misrepresentations. As Malaysians, rarely we question one's belief and time has blossom for each one of us to test and ensure that our faith can withstand the test of simple questions. Why are you a Buddhist and why is he a Hindu? Why are you a Muslim and you are a Christian? What is common denominator and why are there differences? Isn't there, a Creator /God/Allah? Are they so many Gods? Which one is the true one and why should you profess in ONE instead of many? Why should one profess the correct one and if so which is the rightful one and choice. ? Why must religion be the sole divider to unity? Can't we embrace diversity? Why are some so intoterant towards others? What is so doctrinally wrong? Malaysia must not be divided over race and religion as we are all Malaysians. What it means to be a Malaysian?
and then they go around questioning why Taylor Swift doesnt perform in Malaysia
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