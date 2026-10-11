YOURSAY | ‘I’m sure there’s no malice, but these things make Tamil Malaysians feel increasingly vulnerable.’

Festive decorations: Use 'Deepavali', not 'Diwali' - Saravanan tells FT minister

OceanMasterII: I have to agree with MIC deputy president M Saravanan this time.

I'm sure there was no malice whatsoever, but these sort of little things make Tamil Malaysians feel increasingly vulnerable.

Singapore offers a sobering parallel, where the growing influence of North Indians in the upper echelons of society has increasingly overshadowed the descendants of Tamils and South Indians who helped build the nation.

In Malaysia, where Tamils already face considerable socioeconomic pressures and diminishing influence, this is more than a spelling error.

It raises a troubling question of whether we are witnessing a deeper institutional pivot in recognition, representation, and influence.

White Shark: Saravanan, what is your basic problem? Looks like you have been shaken up because of the action against you and your family.

Whether we are North Indian or South Indian, we are all Indians who hail from the same country.

We know that you are disturbed and are trying to divert attention from your personal problems. Enjoy your Diwali this year, as you may not get this opportunity in the coming years.

Anyway, Happy Deepavali if this makes you more comfortable.

Kopi Kurang Manis: Many Tamil Malaysians themselves say “Thiwali”, which sounds much like “Diwali”. Use “Deepavali” on official banners, certainly, but calling the alternative “entirely incorrect” is excessive.

To me, Saravanan’s intervention looks like pedantry to stay relevant. I would rather hear what lasting improvements he delivered as a minister.

MIC needs leaders whose achievements speak louder than their image.

Dm: Gong Xi Fat Chai, Kong Xi Fatt Choi, Happy Chinese New Year, Happy Lunar New Year.

Does this make it a Chinese cultural issue? Why does someone who was recently invited by MACC suddenly make this an issue? Deepavali, Diwali or Thiwali? Not my speciality, but all represent the “Festival of Light”.

UNDECIDED: There is no need to be so worked up over this misunderstanding by a leader whose former husband is Tamil.

On social media, even in Malaysia, the good wishes seem interchangeable, and no one is complaining.

Don't divide Tamils from other Indians, as there is already too much division in the country.

RASPUTIN: I have to concur with Saravanan that Deepavali is the more meaningful and culturally appropriate term, particularly within the Tamil community.

The word "Deepavali" carries a beautiful significance, with Deepam referring to light in Tamil.

To shorten or alter the name risks diminishing its linguistic and cultural significance.

RedEagle1791: The Indians have so many other important pending issues to be resolved, yet the festival of lights celebrations have become “most important” to this man!

Looks like he has a lot of free time on his hands.

Just Common Sense: Total breakdown of the justice system, as evidenced by a VVIP criminal going to house arrest, but MIC's biggest concern is Diwali or Deepavali.

What century is Saravanan living in?

GoldenLeopard6165: Why didn’t he bring this up years ago when Deepavali and Diwali were both commonly used? Because the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Hannah Yeoh, is from DAP.

Another case of semua salah DAP?

GanMu: Fully agree that Deepavali is the right term for this festival celebrated by Tamils, although Diwali refers to the same festival celebrated by other non-Tamil-speaking Hindus.

Yeoh cannot pretend ignorance nor choose to remain silent. She must correct it.

Darmakochi: Totally agree with Saravanan. Most of the Indians in our country are Tamilians.

The festival should be called Deepavali. It means the “Path of Light”. Even though I am Telugu, I totally agree with “Deepavali”.

Tempus Fugit: If I put Deepavali/Divali, is that ok? Because there are also North Indian Hindus.

So, majority wins? Other, even more pressing issues beset the Indians in this country.

VS: Let the people decide. Both versions are acceptable. We do not require politicians to educate us.

Truly Malaysian: Deepavali or Diwali. It is just semantics as long as the spirit of the celebration is there.

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