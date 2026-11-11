MALACCA POLLS | An aide to Pakatan Harapan's Asahan candidate was killed in a road accident in Jasin today.

Police said J Samivel, who was the representative (wakil calon) of Harapan's Asahan candidate P Denesh, died at the scene when the vehicle the former was driving collided with a lorry.

It was reported that the crash occurred at Jalan Pondok Batang in Jasin at 12.45pm.

“Investigations found that the accident occurred when the victim was travelling from Nyalas towards Asahan, while the lorry was travelling in the opposite direction.

"Upon reaching the location of the incident, the victim attempted to turn right towards the Asahan Harapan operations room.

“At that point, the lorry, which was travelling straight along its rightful lane, was unable to avoid the victim's vehicle and collided with it,” Jasin district police chief Lee Robert was reported as saying by Bernama.

Lee said the 26-year-old lorry driver, who was uninjured, was taken to the Jasin District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division for a urine screening test.

Loyal PKR member

Samivel, 62, was also Alor Gajah PKR deputy division chief.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences over Samivel's passing, describing him as a loyal party member.

"May his service and spirit continue to guide our steps in continuing this struggle," he said on Facebook.

Samivel's death comes just a few days before the Malacca polls this Saturday, where Harapan hopeful Denesh will be going against Asahan incumbent Fairul Nizam Roslan of BN.

Sinar Harian reported that Denesh was on a walkabout when the incident occurred and rushed to the scene.



