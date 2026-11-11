Umno has warned against protests over the conditional pardon that allowed its former president Najib Abdul Razak to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under home detention, saying such actions could be seen as challenging the constitutional authority of the Malay rulers.

The warning by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi comes amid growing discontent over Najib's home detention, which began last night after he settled a RM50 million fine in the SRC International case.

The decision has prompted political fallout within the government, with DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke following through on his pledge to resign as transport minister in protest.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, meanwhile, is forgoing his salary as agriculture and food security minister to fund NGOs advocating for a fair house arrest mechanism that would benefit all convicts.

In a statement today, Zahid said the conditional pardon was granted under the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's powers under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution and should be respected by all.

Against this constitutional backdrop, he cautioned that any act displaying elements of protest, including using the pardon decision as a pretext for taking action, could be interpreted as an act of derhaka (disloyalty or treason) towards the monarch.

He further stressed that Malaysia was governed by the rule of law and that all citizens had a duty to uphold it as long as legal processes remained within the constitutional framework.

His remarks come despite his earlier praise for Loke, whom he described as a leader who stood firm by his principles and convictions following the DAP leader's pledge to resign over Najib's home detention.