DAP adviser Lim Guan Eng has praised party secretary-general Anthony Loke's decision to resign as transport minister as a sign of protest against former premier Najib Abdul Razak being allowed to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Lim (above) said in a statement that Loke's resignation proves DAP has been consistent in its stance on Najib and his role in the RM52 billion 1MDB scandal.

"Loke's resignation proves the consistency of DAP's stance, whether in the opposition or in government, in remaining steadfast and vocal in opposing Najib's primary role in the scandal," he said.

Lim stated that Loke also demonstrated his commitment to principles by giving up his position and relinquishing all the facilities and privileges of being a minister.

"DAP is always different because it firmly adheres to the principles of championing the truth and rejecting wrongdoing.

"Loke has clearly proven that this is the real DAP when he is willing to sacrifice his position for the sake of principles, and give up all the conveniences and privileges of office to defend dignity," he said.

Anthony Loke

Lim stressed that the DAP leadership and members were firmly behind Loke.

Loke steps down

Loke announced his intent to resign as transport minister on Sept 19 after a DAP central executive committee meeting decided on the party's response to the conditional pardon granted to Najib.

The pardon granted on Sept 18 allows the former prime minister to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence in the SRC International case via house arrest until Aug 23, 2028, subject to stipulated conditions including the payment of a RM50 million fine.

On Sept 29, Loke confirmed that he had submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim the day before, but after being persuaded to continue his duties temporarily, the former set his resignation to take effect as soon as Najib returns home.

Loke reiterated this stance on Nov 6. Four days later, the Kuala Lumpur High Court allowed Najib to serve the remainder of his SRC International sentence at his residence in Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur.

Following the court's decision, Loke announced his resignation as transport minister with immediate effect.