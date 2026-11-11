The question of whether the wife and family members of former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak can live with him while he serves the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest remains up in the air.

Najib’s lawyer Shafee Abdullah admitted that they too do not yet know the actual conditions regarding the matter.

Shafee said his team has not received any certainty as to whether family members are allowed to reside with Najib at his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, or receive permission for visitation sessions.

“I do not know. I imagine perhaps some family members might be allowed, but perhaps not. We do not know,” he told reporters after proceedings at the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday.

However, that statement contrasts with Wanita Umno exco member Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid's explanation, who claimed that Najib's family will not live with the former prime minister during the house arrest period.

Wanita Umno exco member Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid

Responding to social media users' questions on whether Najib's family or grandchildren could visit, the daughter of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Langgak Duta residence has been gazetted as a prison.

Therefore, Nurulhidayah said, the concept of imprisonment does not allow a prisoner's wife and children to live together with them.

“His wife and children aren't living together. Rosmah (Mansor) is staying at Pavilion. Even for visits, there are fixed visiting hours just like for people inside prison,” she said on Threads.

On whether Najib could use food delivery services, Nurulhidayah said that the prison authorities will determine Najib's food and drinks throughout his house arrest.

Further clarification tomorrow

Meanwhile, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is expected to provide further clarification on the implementation and conditions of Najib's house arrest in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow.

Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court ordered Najib to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds under house arrest until Aug 23, 2028.

Najib arrived at his residence at approximately 9.30pm after being transferred from Kajang Prison.