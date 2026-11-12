Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus has ordered police officers to shoot without hesitation if they perceive any threats, following a violent attack in Kepong last night where an officer's hand was severed.

In that incident, a foreign national armed with two machetes attacked authorities outside an apartment unit when they responded to a call about violent behaviour.

Police later tracked down the suspect to a nearby playground. Police said he attacked officers again, leading them to shoot him in self-defence. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Selayang Hospital.

In an audio message posted on the Kuala Lumpur police's Facebook page following the incident, Fadil (above) said he did not want his frontline officers to experience a similar incident to what happened in Kepong.

"So make sure, as I said, you must be ready, must know how to draw (your weapon), must know how to engage.

"Take out your weapon, ready, cock (the gun), shoot if there are any obstacles. If there is doubt, shoot. If you are worried, shoot; if there is a threat, shoot. Don't wait," the city's top police officer said sternly.

Meanwhile, the New Straits Times reported Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar as saying the 26-year-old lance corporal whose hand was severed underwent reattachment surgery at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

He is reported to be in stable condition.