Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail is expected to address queries concerning former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow.

The minister affirmed the matter in a brief message to the New Straits Times, in response to questions on the conditions and restrictions governing Najib’s house arrest, including whether other family members can reside with him and whether he will be permitted visitors.

The appeal for clarity came after Najib arrived at his Jalan Langgak Duta residence in Kuala Lumpur from Kajang Prison last night to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest.

The former premier’s return home followed a Kuala Lumpur High Court order issued after he fulfilled an RM50 million fine, which was a prerequisite under the Sept 18 conditional pardon granted to Najib by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Although permitted to serve the remainder of his SRC International case sentence at home until Aug 23, 2028, Najib still faces other legal processes, including an appeal against his conviction and sentence in the main 1MDB case.

READ MORE: What is stopping Najib from using Rosmah's phone?

Najib’s residence was previously gazetted as a prison, with a federal gazette dated Nov 6 detailing that Saifuddin had exercised his ministerial powers under Section 3 of the Prisons Act 1995 to declare the property a prison.

Ex-PM Najib Abdul Razak

Besides Saifuddin’s much-awaited response, tomorrow’s Dewan Rakyat session will also see Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim addressing some queries himself.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Johari Abdul told Parliament today that Anwar is scheduled to answer questions fielded during the Prime Minister's Question Time session in the lower house.

Pending the release of the Order Paper for tomorrow's sitting, it is unknown what questions Anwar will face, including whether any will be on Najib's house arrest.

READ MORE: Anwar shares hadith on justice after Najib's homecoming

The session was initially scheduled for yesterday, but the Dewan Rakyat only resumed today after a two-day break for Deepavali celebrations.











