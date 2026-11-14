MALACCA POLLS | Caretaker Malacca chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh cast his ballot this morning as voting began in the 16th Malacca state election, with turnout in his Tanjung Bidara constituency reaching 20.11 percent as of 10am.

According to the Election Commission's live dashboard, Tanjung Bidara recorded a higher turnout than several other constituencies where prominent political figures were voting this morning.

Turnout in Bukit Katil stood at 18.2 percent, followed by Kota Laksamana (17.4 percent), Ayer Keroh (17.12 percent) and Machap Jaya (19.56 percent).

The EC has set a statewide voter turnout target of at least 70 percent for today's polls.

Bernama reported Rauf, who is also Malacca BN chairperson, voted at SK Jeram in Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah, at 8.38am, accompanied by his wife Zuriyah Ab Aziz.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, he urged Malacca voters to turn out and exercise their democratic right to elect their state representatives.

Ab Rauf Yusoh

Rauf faces a straight fight against Pakatan Harapan's Yunazri Mustamiri, who is making his electoral debut.

In the previous state election, Rauf narrowly retained Tanjung Bidara with a 364-vote majority in a three-cornered contest against Harapan's Zainal Hassan and Perikatan Nasional's Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Harapan leaders

Meanwhile, Malacca PKR acting chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim was among the earliest voters to arrive at SK Dato' Demang Hussin in Bukit Katil.

Bernama reported the deputy higher education minister arriving at about 7.45am and queued alongside other voters before entering the polling centre.

Bukit Katil, which recorded an 18.2 percent turnout as of 10am, is witnessing a four-way contest involving incumbent assemblyperson and Malacca Harapan chairperson Adly Zahari, PN's Ridzuan Sarif, Bersama's Aliza Che Amran and independent candidate Abu Bakar Sabudin.

Adam Adli Abdul Halim

Adam, who is also deputy defence minister, is expected to cast his ballot at 4pm after visiting polling centres in the constituency.

Elsewhere, Bernama reported Malacca DAP publicity secretary Kerk Chee Yee casting his ballot at SJK(C) Notre Dame in Kota Laksamana at about 8.20am.

Turnout in Kota Laksamana stood at 17.4 percent as of 10am, while Ayer Keroh, where Kerk is seeking re-election, recorded 17.12 percent.

'Vote early'

The two-term Ayer Keroh incumbent urged voters to cast their ballots early and verify their polling locations beforehand.

"I remind voters to check their respective polling centre locations in advance to avoid confusion, especially those who are still referring to their previous polling locations," he said.

Kerk Chee Yee

Kerk, 34, faces PN's Michael Gan, Bersama's Muhaimin Lau Abdullah and Bersatu's Hamnaim Mohamad in a four-cornered contest.

In Machap Jaya, where turnout reached 19.56 percent as of 10am, Harapan candidate Ginie Lim cast her ballot at SJK(C) Machap Umboo in Alor Gajah at 8.10am.

She is challenging incumbent BN assemblyperson Ngwe Hee Sem and Bersama's Prasanth Kumar Brakasam in a three-cornered fight.

Ngwe arrived at Sekolah Rendah Agama Jaim in Kampung Ayer, Machap, at 9.10am to cast his ballot, according to Bernama.

A total of 675,166 ordinary voters are eligible to vote in today's election, with polling centres scheduled to close at 6pm.