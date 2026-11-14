Cops probing alleged Nvidia chip diversion since April 2025, says Saifuddin
Police have been investigating allegations that Malaysia was used to circumvent US export restrictions on Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips since April 2025, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed today.
The disclosure comes amid renewed scrutiny of Singapore-based Megaspeed International Pte Ltd and its Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd, over allegations that advanced Nvidia chips were shipped to data centres in Malaysia and Indonesia to serve Chinese customers...
Police have been investigating allegations that Malaysia was used to circumvent US export restrictions on Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips since April 2025, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed today.
The disclosure comes amid renewed scrutiny of Singapore-based Megaspeed International Pte Ltd and its Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix Sdn Bhd, over allegations that advanced Nvidia chips were shipped to data centres in Malaysia and Indonesia to serve Chinese customers.
"To answer the first question, have the police opened an investigation paper? The answer is yes, as early as April 2025.
"Our investigation also focuses on whether Malaysia has been used as a transit hub. That is part of the scope of our investigation," Saifuddin (above) said during a press conference in Sitiawan, Perak, today.
He said the probe, conducted under the Strategic Trade Act 2010, followed US allegations involving proxy companies, illicit procurement and the diversion of advanced AI chips through Malaysia.
The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry is leading the multi-agency investigation, involving police, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Inland Revenue Board, the MCMC and Customs Department.
Saifuddin said police had been updating the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry on their findings - with the latter responsible for communicating them to the US authorities.
He, however, declined to say whether investigators had uncovered evidence substantiating the allegations.
"As for whether our investigation has uncovered evidence supporting the allegations, including evidence of illicit diversion or illicit procurement, this involves multiple layers of investigation.
"Naturally, the investigation is extremely complex. At this stage, I can confirm that we have been providing updates on the progress of our investigation to the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry, for onward communication to the relevant parties," he said.
Megaspeed under scrutiny
The latest controversy centres on Megaspeed, which reportedly purchased US$4.8 billion (RM19.5 billion) worth of Nvidia AI chips between June 2024 and February 2026.
Malaysiakini reported on Nov 10 that the chips were allegedly shipped to data centres in Malaysia and Indonesia, raising concerns over possible circumvention of US export restrictions.
Foreign media reports have also examined Megaspeed's reported links to Alice Huang, a former executive allegedly tied to Chinese intelligence.
READ MORE: How is Malaysia linked to Nvidia spy affair scandal?
Megaspeed has denied involvement in illicit chip trading, maintaining that inspections by US and Malaysian officials, as well as Nvidia, found no wrongdoing.
On Nov 10, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said his ministry had not initiated an investigation specifically against Speedmatrix due to a lack of evidence of legal violations.
However, the ministry clarified yesterday that neither Megaspeed nor Speedmatrix had been cleared of wrongdoing.
The ministry said it was working with Customs Department to determine whether AI chips imported into Malaysia were subsequently re-exported in compliance with local laws.
Saifuddin did not specify whether either company was under police investigation.
Tighter export controls
Malaysia has faced scrutiny over its possible role in diverting advanced Nvidia chips since early 2025.
In March last year, Singapore disclosed that servers potentially containing Nvidia chips had been shipped to Malaysia as part of a fraud case, prompting questions over their final destination.
Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry subsequently launched inquiries with local enforcement agencies and US authorities, although it announced no findings establishing Malaysia’s involvement.
On July 14, 2025, Malaysia imposed strategic trade permit requirements for the export, transshipment and transit of high-performance US-origin AI chips to prevent their potential diversion to China.
Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry clarified yesterday that the controls did not apply to imports, but covered subsequent exports and re-exports.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also said yesterday that there was no indication so far that chips linked to Megaspeed had been exported from Malaysia.
I think Saifuddin handled this well. He confirmed that the police have been investigating since April 2025 and explained what they are looking into. The question is whether Malaysia was used to move restricted chips somewhere they weren’t supposed to go. Answering that takes records and evidence. Let the police follow the trail, and let MITI tell Malaysians what the investigation finds when it is complete.
There are two possible types of violations that should be investigated here. Offences against the MATCH Act and the RASA. The former (MATCH) targets the upstream physical tools used to make chips inside China. This is where physical chips are diverted from their supposed destination, i.e. Malaysian data centers, and sent to China instead. There were large numbers of crates of Nvidia GPUs supposed to be used in Malaysian data centers, that were found unopened and unused. These are alleged to be Megaspeed-ordered chips, destined for transshipment to China. That would be a MATCH violation. The RASA (Remote Access Security Act), targets the downstream cloud loophole used to rent chips outside China. Chinese firms use Nvidia GPUs housed in data centers housed in places like Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore (quashed), and Thailand, to run their AI operations. According to RASA, renting remote compute counts the same as physically exporting a chip. The key players here are the cloud providers and offshore data centers such as those in Malaysia renting GPU clusters to Chinese AI firms. What has the Malaysian government done to check on the status of both the possible violations? Allowing them to continue could invite US sanctions on the entire country. Most of the data centers in the country are just consumers of large amounts of electricity, and water, pushing up the costs of consumption for all other end users. The mere presence of the Data centers in Malaysia does little to advance the country's technological edge, as the value-add and profits only goes to the Cloud providers, and the owners of the data centers, all foreign owned firms. Has the government really thought this through, or is PMX as clueless as usual?
Malaysia have become a centre for major fraud...
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