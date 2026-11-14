Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim and 10 sacked state excos have withdrawn their earlier challenge to Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir's position as Yang di-Pertuan Besar, potentially paving the way for an end to the state's seven-month constitutional crisis.

The move effectively reverses Ismail's Sept 17 position supporting the installation of Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja'afar as the new state ruler, which the federal government rejected.

It also comes as Ismail (above) urgently needs Tuanku Muhriz's consent to convene the legislative assembly and secure approval for state budget, with the state government operating without a full executive council since September.

However, the withdrawal does not automatically resolve the dispute over the dismissal of the 10 excos, who have separately challenged their removal in court.

In a purported letter addressed to Keeper of the Rulers' Seal Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, Ismail said he and the former excos had unanimously agreed to withdraw their Sept 17 submission to the Conference of Rulers.

The Nov 10 letter, sighted by Malaysiakini, also acknowledges the Conference of Rulers' advice on Oct 14 and a Seremban High Court order maintaining the status quo of Tuanku Muhriz's position.

"We, together with the 10 members of the state excos, have unanimously decided to withdraw the contents of the letter dated Sept 17, 2026," Ismail wrote.

He said the decision was made to uphold the Negeri Sembilan Constitution 1959, respect the authority of the royal institution and ensure the continuity of the state administration.

Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir

The document bears the purported signatures of Ismail and all 10 former excos - including representatives from Umno, MCA, PAS and Wawasan Negara.

An accompanying acknowledgement of receipt carries Syed Danial's signature and an Istana Negara stamp dated Nov 11.

Malaysiakini has contacted Ismail's office for confirmation.

Meeting with Syed Danial

According to Malay Mail, Ismail met Syed Danial earlier this week to submit the withdrawal, which is expected to be conveyed to the Conference of Rulers.

Sources cited by the portal said Ismail is also expected to seek an audience with Tuanku Muhriz to express his loyalty and request consent for the state assembly sitting.

The withdrawal follows a public confrontation on Oct 16, when Tuanku Muhriz reprimanded Ismail for writing to the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal disputing his position as ruler.

Tuanku Muhriz reprimanding Ismail in Kuala Pilah

"As long as he does not retract what he said, don't see me - go away, don't see me, I don't want to see you, okay? Do you understand?

"I am Yang di-Pertuan Besar, you know? You said I'm not! You already wrote to the Keeper of the Rulers' Seal!" Tuanku Muhriz told Ismail during an encounter in Kuala Pilah.

READ MORE: 'I don't want to see you!': Tuanku Muhriz dresses down N Sembilan MB over throne dispute

Ismail had earlier admitted signing an April 19 proclamation supporting Tuanku Muhriz's removal, but claimed he did so under duress.

Despite subsequently declaring his loyalty to Tuanku Muhriz, Ismail announced on Sept 17 that the state government would proceed with gazetting the proclamation recognising Tunku Nadzaruddin as the new ruler.

The Attorney-General's Chambers had declared the proclamation invalid, while the state secretary's office refused to gazette the purported change of ruler.

Budget deadline looms

The latest development could help break the administrative deadlock that has gripped Negeri Sembilan since Tuanku Muhriz revoked the appointments of all 10 excos on Sept 20 over alleged breaches of their oath of allegiance.

Ismail disputed the dismissals, arguing that the ruler could not remove excos without the menteri besar's advice, while the former excos initiated legal proceedings challenging the decision.

READ MORE: 'Game over?': N Sembilan gazettes removal of 3 rebel chieftains

On Oct 27, Ismail insisted he would not appoint replacements pending the court's ruling, maintaining that his administration retained the support of 24 government assemblypersons.

The state assembly, initially scheduled to meet on Oct 16, is now expected to convene on Nov 26, with state budget scheduled to be tabled the following day.

However, the sitting remains subject to Tuanku Muhriz's consent.

On Oct 14, the Conference of Rulers had urged all parties to resolve the crisis through lawful channels, warning that attempts to politicise the dispute could undermine the dignity of the royal institution.