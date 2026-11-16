Perikatan Nasional is considering sitting out next month's Sarawak election, following BN's decision not to contest in the state, while PAS has yet to decide on the matter.

The decision could have implications for PN's broader political ambitions, as the coalition aspires to return to Putrajaya - where support from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could help it secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

GPS was previously part of the PN-led federal government under then-prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Following the hung Parliament in the 2022 general election, GPS initially backed PN's bid to form the federal government before switching its support to Pakatan Harapan, led by Anwar Ibrahim.

Yesterday, PN information chief Annuar Musa said the coalition would decide soon whether to field candidates in the upcoming Sarawak polls.

“Not contesting may be an option (for PN),” he said on Facebook.

Perikatan Nasional information chief Annuar Musa

His remarks came after BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that the coalition would stay out of the election, citing an understanding between Umno and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), GPS’ linchpin party.

However, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party was still weighing whether to contest, with a decision expected to be announced soon.

“Traditionally, we would contest at least one seat,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man

PAS has contested in Sarawak since 2001 but has yet to win a seat in the state.

Its biggest electoral outing was in the 2016 state election, when it fielded 11 candidates but lost all contests, forfeiting its deposits in seven constituencies.

In the 2021 state election, the party contested only one seat, Beting Maro, but was again defeated by GPS.

In October, Dayak Daily reported the party was considering contesting in four constituencies - including Samariang, Sebuyau and Beting Maro - which have majority Muslim-bumiputera electorates.

Sarawak voters will head to the polls on Dec 12, with nomination day scheduled for Nov 28 and early voting on Dec 8.