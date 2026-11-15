BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition has no plans to extend its cooperation with Perikatan Nasional to the 16th general election, though he left open the possibility of talks.

While PN leaders have openly eyed a federal-level partnership with BN in GE16, Zahid today said, “What we have gone through, particularly in Negri Sembilan and Malacca, is a political understanding.

“We have never planned to go beyond that, but if the time comes and the situation calls for it, we will sit down together,” the New Straits Times quoted him as saying after attending the People’s Progressive Party’s Deepavali open house in Kuala Lumpur.

BN and PN secured a two-thirds majority in both state elections, winning 24 of 28 seats in Malacca yesterday and 25 of 36 in Negeri Sembilan.

BN and PN celebrating winning Malacca state election yesterday

Earlier today, Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir proposed giving incumbents priority in any BN-PN seat talks for GE16. He said negotiations had yet to begin.

Asked whether BN was still pushing for Parliament to be dissolved, Zahid said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had the right and mandate to seek its dissolution.

Sarawak election

Meanwhile, NST also reported that Zahid said BN will not contest the 13th Sarawak election next month.

He said the decision was in line with an understanding between Umno and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

"BN has no intention of contesting any state seats in Sarawak, as this is the understanding between Umno and PBB in Sarawak.

"Umno and BN have never intended to field any candidates in the Sarawak election," he was quoted as saying.

Earlier today, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairperson and Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Abang Openg said the coalition’s 82 candidates will be announced on Nov 25.

Abang Johari reportedly said the list would comprise candidates from all four component parties - PBB, Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).



