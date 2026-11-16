French President Emmanuel Macron will start his official visit to Malaysia today, as both countries seek to elevate their long-standing, multifaceted relations to a strategic partnership.

The two-day visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, will be Macron’s first to Malaysia since assuming office in May 2017. He will be accompanied by his spouse Brigitte Macron, ministers, and senior government officials, Wisma Putra said in a statement today.

Macron is slated to arrive in Kuala Lumpur today, where he will be received by Anwar and his spouse Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

On Nov 17, the French president will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Sultan Abdul Samad Building in Kuala Lumpur, followed by a Malaysia-France bilateral meeting co-chaired by both leaders.

“The bilateral meeting will focus on elevating Malaysia-France relations to a strategic partnership, reflecting the growing depth and strategic significance of the long-standing bilateral relationship.

“The strategic partnership will provide a framework to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, critical minerals, energy transition, defence, and education, with a view to fostering mutually beneficial cooperation and complementary partnerships,” the ministry added.

Bilateral ties between Malaysia and France were established in 1957.

MOUs

During the visit, the two leaders will witness the exchange of several memoranda of understanding covering strategic areas of cooperation such as defence, higher education, critical minerals, and energy transition.

Anwar will also host an official luncheon in honour of Macron.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and French President Emmanuel Macron in 2025

In 2025, total trade between Malaysia and France amounted to RM17.78 billion. Malaysia's exports to France were valued at RM6.05 billion, with electrical and electronic products constituting the principal export category.

Imports from France totalled RM11.73 billion, comprising mainly transport equipment, machinery, and chemicals.

France ranks as Malaysia's 21st-largest trading partner globally and fourth-largest trading partner among European countries.

- Bernama



