French president begins two-day official visit to Malaysia
French President Emmanuel Macron will start his official visit to Malaysia today, as both countries seek to elevate their long-standing, multifaceted relations to a strategic partnership.
The two-day visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, will be Macron’s first to Malaysia since assuming office in May 2017. He will be accompanied by his spouse Brigitte Macron, ministers, and senior government officials, Wisma Putra said in a statement today...
French President Emmanuel Macron will start his official visit to Malaysia today, as both countries seek to elevate their long-standing, multifaceted relations to a strategic partnership.
The two-day visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, will be Macron’s first to Malaysia since assuming office in May 2017. He will be accompanied by his spouse Brigitte Macron, ministers, and senior government officials, Wisma Putra said in a statement today.
Macron is slated to arrive in Kuala Lumpur today, where he will be received by Anwar and his spouse Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.
On Nov 17, the French president will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Sultan Abdul Samad Building in Kuala Lumpur, followed by a Malaysia-France bilateral meeting co-chaired by both leaders.
“The bilateral meeting will focus on elevating Malaysia-France relations to a strategic partnership, reflecting the growing depth and strategic significance of the long-standing bilateral relationship.
“The strategic partnership will provide a framework to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, critical minerals, energy transition, defence, and education, with a view to fostering mutually beneficial cooperation and complementary partnerships,” the ministry added.
Bilateral ties between Malaysia and France were established in 1957.
MOUs
During the visit, the two leaders will witness the exchange of several memoranda of understanding covering strategic areas of cooperation such as defence, higher education, critical minerals, and energy transition.
Anwar will also host an official luncheon in honour of Macron.
In 2025, total trade between Malaysia and France amounted to RM17.78 billion. Malaysia's exports to France were valued at RM6.05 billion, with electrical and electronic products constituting the principal export category.
Imports from France totalled RM11.73 billion, comprising mainly transport equipment, machinery, and chemicals.
France ranks as Malaysia's 21st-largest trading partner globally and fourth-largest trading partner among European countries.
- Bernama
Welcome to Malaysia, President Macron. I hope PMX and President Macron can turn this visit into something Malaysians will actually feel in the years ahead. We already have a strong trading relationship with France. There’s room to build on that with more opportunities for Malaysian companies, joint research between our universities and more ways for our young people to learn and work alongside French engineers and researchers. I’m particularly interested in what comes out of the talks on critical minerals and clean energy. If French investment helps Malaysian companies develop the expertise to process those minerals here, we can create skilled jobs and keep more of the value in Malaysia. I hope both governments follow through on the agreements and tell us what’s moving forward. It would be good to look back on this visit in a few years and see what we built together.
France is going down and we should learn why ?
Can he find the submarines and where the money went?
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