Bersama may have failed its mission to retain its deposits in the Malacca election, but party co-leader Rafizi Ramli is still looking on the bright side, touting increased support for the party, particularly among non-Malays.

In a post-election analysis yesterday evening, Rafizi estimated that non-Malay support had increased by more than 100 percent compared to the Johor election, while the party secured an estimated 4.26 percent of Malay votes on Saturday.

His optimism contrasts with views expressed by pundits, who see Bersama's loss of deposits in 15 of the 16 seats it contested as a sign that the party is struggling. Its only relative success in Bemban, where it retained its deposit, has been attributed to the absence of Pakatan Harapan from the ballot.

An analysis by Malaysiakini using data from electiondata.my does indicate an increase in Bersama's vote share in non-Malay-majority seats in Malacca. However, this comes with a caveat: the actual number of votes was lower, as Malacca constituencies generally have smaller electorates than those in Johor.

Meanwhile, an analysis of Bersama's performance in four constituencies where Malay voters accounted for more than 70 percent of the electorate – Kuala Linggi, Sungai Udang, Telok Mas, and Serkam – found that the "kancil" party's average vote share was close to Rafizi's estimate of 4.26 percent.

Antidote to identity politics

Despite the party's poor overall showing, Rafizi urged voters who had become "early believers" in Bersama to see it as a long-term political project, saying its success should be measured not in months or years, but across a generation.

He positioned Bersama as an "antidote" to identity politics, which he said was being perpetuated by Umno, PAS, and DAP.

"Umno-PAS need DAP to spook the Malays, and DAP needs Umno-PAS in order to be a protector of non-Malays.

"Even though Umno-PAS and DAP are currently riding this wave of identity politics, Bersama is not afraid to face both of them on their own spectrums," Rafizi said.

In Malacca, Bersama contested seats held by BN, Perikatan Nasional, and DAP. Rafizi contrasted this with Umno-PAS and DAP, which he said rarely field candidates against each other.

He pledged that Bersama would continue to challenge identity politics and the political practices he believes have accompanied it, including graft and weak governance.