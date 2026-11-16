Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has apologised to Malaysia and Singapore over the haze while simultaneously rejecting responsibility over how long it went on.

Indonesia had a prolonged fires across in many parts of the country, which also led to an extended haze season in Malaysia and Singapore.

The fires were exacerbated by possibly one of the worst El Nino weather patterns on record. Prabowo rejected help from Malaysia and other countries to tackle the flames, and the situation only began to ease after the arrival of monsoon rains.

"We had a very big forest fire which took nearly four months for us to control. The haze travelled to Malaysia and Singapore.

"It is not our fault, but once again we apologise, but we have done our best," Prabowo said at the Asean Summit in Manila, Philippines yesterday, while attributing the intensity of the fires to El Nino.

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He said Indonesia had done its best to fight the fires, with 16 firefighters killed and many more injured in the process.

Over 100 firms being probed

Meanwhile, Prabowo said Indonesia is also taking tough action on plantations in the country, with 17 concessions revoked, and 11 corporations already indicted.

"Altogether 104 corporations are under investigation by our police.

"Once again on behalf of the Indonesian government and Indonesian people, we apologise if we have created suffering for the people of Singapore and Malaysia," he said.

Separately, Reuters reported Philippines Foreign Minister Theresa Lazaro as saying at a press conference yesterday that leaders speaking at the Asean meeting had emphasised on the need to prioritise the ratification of the Asean Coordinating Center on Transboundary Haze Pollution Control.