Contractors working on Selangor's public projects now have faster access to cash flow, while residents have a single app for their dealings with the State, following the official launch of Selangor Advance 500 (SA500) and the NINE Super App on Thursday, 15 October 2026.

The twin launch was officiated by Yang Amat Berhormat Dato' Seri Amirudin Shari, Dato' Menteri Besar Selangor, at the Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Both initiatives are delivered through Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporation) (MBI Selangor), the State's strategic investment arm.

“These two initiatives reflect the State Government's continued effort to make things easier for businesses and the people, especially while global conditions remain uncertain,” said YAB Dato’ Seri Amirudin Shari. “For business, SA500 means a contractor building for Selangor should not have to stop work while waiting to be paid. For the people, NINE means one app and one place to deal with the State, from council matters to State assistance.”

SA500 expands Selangor Advance, the State's Shariah-compliant supply chain financing programme powered by CapBay. It targets around 500 companies and contractors involved in projects under the State Government, District and Land Offices, Local Authorities (PBT), State statutory bodies and State subsidiaries across Selangor, helping them bridge the gap between completing work, issuing invoices and receiving payment.

First announced under Phase 2 of the Selangor Resilience Strengthening Package (Pakej Pengukuhan Daya Tahan Selangor) in June, SA500 is funded through Selangor Advance's existing revolving fund, with an allocation of RM200 million.

The expansion builds on a proven record. Introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Selangor Advance has supported 1,486 companies as of August 2026. Through its revolving structure, an initial fund of RM200 million has been recycled to generate more than RM2 billion in cumulative financing.

MBI Selangor Group Chief Executive Officer, YBhg. Dato' Ts. Saipolyazan M Yusop said the programme showed what the organisation was built to do. “MBI Selangor exists to turn the State's resources into value that lasts. Selangor Advance puts the same fund to work again and again, and SA500 now takes that proven model to more contractors across the State,” he said.

For the Director of Selangor Advance, Ang Xing Xian, the initiative addresses one of the most common pressures facing smaller players in the supply chain. “For many contractors and suppliers, the hardest part is not winning the work but waiting to be paid for it. Selangor Advance closes that gap by turning eligible contracts and invoices into working capital through a digital, Shariah-compliant process,” he said.

Facilities available include tender support letters, performance bonds and guarantees, invoice financing and factoring, letters of undertaking and credit, revolving credit and term financing, all structured on the Shariah concept of Tawarruq. Eligibility, financing amounts and facility structures remain subject to assessment and the terms and conditions of the financing partner.

“With SA500, we are extending that support to more companies working on State, district and Local Authority projects, and we look forward to helping them keep both their projects and their supply chains moving,” Ang added.

The programme also carries a social return. Since 2021, savings under Tabung Warisan Anak Selangor (TAWAS) have been invested through Selangor Advance, and the returns help fund the RM1,500 benefit that TAWAS members receive when they turn 18.

“Because Selangor Advance runs on a revolving, Shariah-compliant structure, the same fund that keeps our contractors moving today earns returns that help secure the future of our children through TAWAS. That is what a sustainable ecosystem looks like,” Amirudin said.

NINE, meanwhile, was recognised as the State's sole Super App with effect from 1 September 2026. Developed by MBI Selangor through its subsidiary Selangor E-Wallet Sdn. Bhd., it serves as a single digital window to services from the State Government, Local Authorities and State agencies, alongside welfare and assistance programmes, digital payments, mobility and services from commercial partners.

The app is already part of daily life for many residents as the official channel for the State's RM30 monthly public transport subsidy, which was extended to KTM Komuter services on 1 October 2026. Users of the CEPat platform are being migrated to NINE in stages from 15 September 2026, ahead of CEPat's discontinuation on 31 December 2026.

NINE will grow through a three-phase roadmap to 2028. The BUILD phase (2025 to 2026) lays the foundation, including early integration of government and Local Authority services and an AI chatbot. The SCALE phase in 2027 will widen services, assistance programmes and commercial partnerships in sectors such as healthcare, banking, retail, sports and entertainment, with a target of 2 million registered users. In 2028, the INTELLIGENT phase will introduce Next NINE, nine citizen-centric quick-win initiatives that shift the focus from digitalising systems to digitalising the citizen experience, supported by an AI Assistant and business analytics.

Dato’ Ts. Saipolyazan said MBI Selangor was applying the same discipline to NINE as it had to Selangor Advance. “We are building NINE in phases, integrating agencies as they are ready and growing a platform the State can rely on for years to come. We invite State agencies, Local Authorities and commercial partners to build this ecosystem with us,” he said.

Both initiatives support the Rancangan Selangor Kedua (RS-2), the State's five-year development blueprint, and its aspiration for Selangor to become the ASEAN Model State for Equitable Growth and Quality of Life for All by 2030.

Together, SA500 and NINE turn that plan into everyday progress. When contractors are paid on time, work continues, jobs are kept and projects reach the people sooner. When families can reach the State through a single app, government comes closer to home. The result is growth that every Selangorian can feel, and a Selangor where that growth is shared by all.

This content is provided by MBI Selangor.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.

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