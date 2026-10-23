The Image Creator Sdn Bhd, founded by Dr Wendy Liew, has officially been recognised by The Asia Records for achieving the title “First Image Consultancy to Develop an Integrated AI-Powered Image, Voice, EQ & Executive Presence Ecosystem in 2026.”

The recognition was presented to Dr Wendy Liew, Founder of The Image Creator Sdn Bhd, on 7 October 2026 in Kota Damansara, following the launch of SHIFT by TIC©, an AI-powered gamified learning platform integrating Image, Voice, Emotional Intelligence (EQ) and Executive Presence into a comprehensive professional development ecosystem.

SHIFT by TIC© represents an innovative approach to image consultancy, moving beyond traditional styling and grooming to incorporate artificial intelligence, interactive learning and practical digital tools.

The platform is built around The SHIFT Flow, a six-stage learning journey designed to make professional development more engaging, practical and sustainable.

SHIFT by TIC © Transforms Professional Development Through AI

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, The Image Creator is introducing technology into professional image and leadership development.

SHIFT by TIC© combines AI-powered tools with gamification to help individuals improve their appearance, communication, emotional intelligence and executive presence.

Unlike conventional training programmes, the platform encourages continuous learning through interactive features and practical applications.

At its core is The SHIFT Flow, which follows six stages: Revisit, Discover, Validate, Apply, Amplify and Reinforce.

Each stage supports a different aspect of the learning journey, helping participants progress from understanding concepts to applying and reinforcing their knowledge.

How the Six-Stage SHIFT Flow Works

SHIFT by TIC© follows a six-stage learning journey combining AI-powered tools with gamification to enhance professional development.

The platform features AI-powered style advisory tools, virtual try-on, digital wardrobe planning and voice analysis, helping users improve their appearance, communication and professional presence. Through leaderboards, achievements and certificates, SHIFT by TIC© encourages continuous learning, practical application and personal growth.

Together, these features create an interactive learning experience that extends beyond conventional image consultancy and supports ongoing professional development.

Integrating Image, Voice, EQ and Executive Presence

The significance of SHIFT by TIC© lies in its integration of four essential professional development dimensions.

Image focuses on appearance and personal branding, while Voice addresses communication, clarity and confidence.

Emotional Intelligence (EQ) emphasises interpersonal awareness and effective interaction, while Executive Presence focuses on leadership credibility, influence and professional confidence.

By integrating these elements into an AI-powered gamified learning ecosystem, The Image Creator aims to provide a more comprehensive approach to personal and professional transformation.

For Dr Wendy Liew, the platform represents an important milestone in the company's evolution.

“Professional image today goes far beyond appearance. It includes how we communicate, connect with others and present ourselves as professionals and leaders,” said Dr Wendy Liew.

She added: “SHIFT by TIC© was developed to integrate Image, Voice, EQ and Executive Presence through AI-powered gamified learning. Our goal is to make professional development more engaging, practical and accessible while encouraging continuous improvement.”

The Asia Records Recognises Innovation in Image Consultancy

Dato’ KK Chua, Founder and Chief Adjudicator of The Asia Records, said the recognition highlights how technology can transform traditional professional development.

“What makes this achievement distinctive is how The Image Creator has integrated Image, Voice, EQ and Executive Presence into one AI-powered ecosystem through SHIFT by TIC©,” said Dato’ KK Chua.

He added: “By combining artificial intelligence, gamification and professional development expertise, The Image Creator has introduced an innovative approach to image consultancy. The Asia Records is pleased to officially recognise this milestone in 2026.”

A New Milestone for The Image Creator

The Asia Records recognition marks an important chapter for Dr Wendy Liew and The Image Creator as the company advances its technology-driven approach to professional development.

SHIFT by TIC© demonstrates how traditional image consultancy can evolve into an integrated digital learning experience.

With its six-stage SHIFT Flow, AI-powered features and gamification elements, the platform brings together multiple aspects of professional presence within one ecosystem.

The achievement reinforces The Image Creator's commitment to innovation while establishing SHIFT by TIC© as the central innovation behind its The Asia Records recognition in 2026.

Through this milestone, The Image Creator continues to explore how artificial intelligence can complement human expertise, creating new opportunities for individuals to develop their professional image, communication skills and leadership presence.

For further information about The Asia Records, its record recognitions and achievements across Asia, please visit www.theasiarecords.com .

For further information about The Image Creator Sdn Bhd, Dr Wendy Liew and SHIFT by TIC©, please visit The Image Creator official website .

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