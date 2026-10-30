Goodday Milk announced the return of Goodday KidSTART 4.0, marking a new chapter for its kidpreneur programme as it evolves beyond competition into a broader journey of learning, development and mentorship. For the first time, the programme will also extend onto the big screen through a new film, bringing the creativity, ideas and entrepreneurial spirit of young Malaysians to a wider audience.

Recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the nation’s largest kidpreneur programme, Goodday KidSTART has evolved over the years to give young Malaysians more opportunities to explore ideas, develop practical skills and learn from experienced mentors. From welcoming 340 participants in its debut year to reaching 8,000 students in Season 3, the initiative has continued to empower young Malaysians to turn everyday ideas into viable concepts.

Building on this journey, Season 4 will take participants from nationwide school roadshows and hands-on learning to expert-led mentorship, bootcamps and the national stage, before extending their journey beyond the competition and onto the big screen.

Backed by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Goodday KidSTART complements classroom learning through practical experiences that develop creativity, problem-solving and communication skills. Through Season 4, students will be introduced to entrepreneurship by learning how to identify real-world problems, develop creative solutions and turn their ideas into workable concepts, while selected kidpreneurs will receive further mentorship and guidance as they progress through the competition.

The journey will culminate in a national finale, where top young finalists will pitch their ideas to industry leaders and guest judges for a chance to win a share of RM60,000 worth of prizes to help take their ideas further.

Amy Gan, Vice President of Marketing at Etika Sdn. Bhd. and spokesperson for Goodday Milk said, “After three seasons of KidSTART, we felt it was time to take the programme further. Moving from television to the big screen is not simply about making KidSTART bigger. A film gives us the opportunity to take the children’s ideas beyond the competition itself and bring them to a much wider audience, including parents and families.

Instead of their journey ending with the competition, we want to create something that can continue to be seen, shared and talked about beyond the season. At Goodday Milk, we have always believed in nurturing both body and mind. While good nutrition lays the foundation for children’s growth, we believe their development goes beyond physical well-being. Through KidSTART, we want to nurture their curiosity, creativity and confidence by giving them meaningful exposure, practical experiences and opportunities to bring their ideas to life.”

THE SEARCH IS ON FOR THE NEXT KIDPRENUER

The call for entries is now open to children across Malaysia with a passion for problem-solving and innovation, taking them from their first idea through to the national stage.

1. Submit an idea: Participants submit a 1-minute video introducing themselves and presenting their business idea via the official Goodday KidSTART website. 2. Learn and develop: The Top 300 participants will progress to an online workshop and bootcamp, where they will receive expert-led coaching and mentorship to refine their ideas and strengthen their pitches.

3. Take the national stage: Shortlisted kidpreneurs will progress through an intensive bootcamp, with finalists advancing to the Grand Finale. At the finale, they will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and a live audience, with winners standing a chance to receive a share of RM60,000 worth of prizes to help take their ideas further.

Submissions are now open at https://gooddaykidstart.my/ .

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