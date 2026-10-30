The newly signed confidence and supply agreement between Bersatu and the Pakatan Harapan-led Madani government has not extended to an electoral pact in the upcoming Malacca polls.

Bersatu unveiled eight candidates last night, four of whom will go up against Harapan representatives in Kelebang, Gadek, Pengkalan Batu, and Ayer Keroh, underscoring the limits of cooperation between the two sides.

Three of these contests will pit Bersatu against DAP in Gadek, Pengkalan Batu, and Ayer Keroh, while in Kelebang, Bersatu will face PKR.

In Pengkalan Batu, Bersatu is fielding former DAP member Norhizam Hassan Baktee, popularly known as Malacca's "Hulk". After switching parties several times, he is now seeking a second term as the constituency's assemblyperson.

Bersatu is also going up against its estranged Perikatan Nasional allies in Ayer Keroh and Bemban.

Ayer Keroh is therefore set for a four-cornered fight involving incumbent DAP assemblyperson Kerk Chee Yee, Malacca Gerakan chief Gan Peng Lam, and candidates from Bersatu and Bersama.

Incumbent Ayer Keroh assemblyperson Kerk Chee Yee

In Bemban, incumbent and Malacca opposition leader Yadzil Yaakub will defend his seat for PN against candidates from Bersatu and Bersama. DAP, which has traditionally contested the seat, is sitting out this election, citing slim chances of winning.

Bersatu's other three candidates are contesting Lendu, Sungai Udang, and Pantai Kundor.

Meanwhile, PN, which is contesting an election without Bersatu for the second time, announced candidates for five of the six seats it is contesting: Ayer Keroh, Bemban, Paya Rumput, Kesidang, and Bukit Katil, held by Harapan's Malacca chief Adly Zahari.

Of the five candidates announced, PAS and Wawasan Negara have two each, while the remaining nominee is from Gerakan.

PN chairperson Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said last night that the candidate for the sixth seat would be announced soon. The seat is expected to be Kota Laksamana.