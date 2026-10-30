How does Madani-Bersatu CSA benefit Anwar?
The Madani government and 13 other MPs signed a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) yesterday, marking the second time in Malaysian history that such a pact has been inked at the federal level.
But what's in the deal, and how does it actually benefit Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim?
The Madani government and 13 other MPs signed a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) yesterday, marking the second time in Malaysian history that such a pact has been inked at the federal level.
But what's in the deal, and how does it actually benefit Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim?
Who signed the CSA?
The CSA signed yesterday is between Putrajaya and six Bersatu MPs aligned with party president Muhyiddin Yassin. Thirteen other Bersatu MPs who were suspended from the party were not part of the deal.
Other signatories include six former Bersatu MPs who had already backed Anwar (above) since late 2023. Another signatory of the CSA was Muda lawmaker Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.
What are the CSA terms?
The CSA requires commitment from the government to table two constitutional amendments - one on PM term limits, and the other to separate the roles of attorney-general and public prosecutor.
Additionally, the MPs are to receive equal constituency development funds as backbenchers.
In return, they will support Anwar’s administration until the end of the current parliamentary term and the 2027 budget.
How does this affect Anwar's numbers in Parliament?
Prior to the CSA, Anwar had 149 MPs, just one more than a two-thirds majority. This number takes into account the resignation of four PKR MPs aligned to Rafizi Ramli - who have not been replaced - and the six former Bersatu MPs who were already supporting the premier prior to signing the agreement.
With the addition of the Muhyiddin camp and Syed Saddiq, Anwar will now have 156 MPs.
Sunway University political scientist Wong Chin Huat said this is the primary objective of the CSA, as it gives Anwar a bigger cushion to absorb any absence of backbenchers should there be a constitutional amendment vote.
The government's previous attempt to pass the PM term limit bill failed by just two votes because eight backbenchers were not present.
Does Anwar need Bersatu MPs to stay in power if BN quits government?
Not really.
As it stands, even before the CSA, Anwar would still have enough numbers to survive a BN exit as the latter only commands 30 MPs.
If a pullout were to happen now, Anwar would be left with 130 lawmakers, 18 more than a simple majority.
The only possible way the government could collapse is if BN is able to convince Sarawak's Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to also quit.
GPS has 23 MPs, meaning if both BN and the Sarawak coalition withdraw from Putrajaya, Anwar would be left with just 107 MPs, five less than a simple majority - thus paving the way for a snap election.
However, Wong said it is unlikely that GPS would do so.
"GPS won't want an early election mainly because it would likely return a BN-Perikatan Nasional government which would be unlikely to be generous to Sabah and Sarawak's demands," he told Malaysiakini.
Does it mean Harapan and Bersatu will work politically outside Parliament?
No. In fact, after the CSA was signed, Bersatu announced it will be clashing with Pakatan Harapan in four seats in the upcoming Malacca state election.
Anwar would go far to restore his image if he did kick out BN. They have been nothing except a mill stone around his neck. Restore Zahid's charges, release the Azam report and hold an RCI on the mafia allegations, not to mention LCS and the extra judicial killings.
The government deserves credit for securing support for Budget 2027 while putting institutional reforms into the agreement. Anwar gets greater parliamentary stability, participating MPs get equal constituency allocations, and the rakyat stand to benefit from reforms. Bersatu can remain in opposition and contest against PH. That is how a CSA works. But the arithmetic here needs correcting. If Anwar has 156 MPs, subtracting BN’s 30 leaves 126, not 130. Subtract GPS’s 23 and it becomes 103, not 107. Explain the political possibilities, certainly, but get the numbers right and avoid presenting one hypothetical scenario as the only possible outcome.
It is clear now the main objective of the CSA. It is to make sure the law reform of limiting the PM's tenure to 2 terms and separating AG from public prosecutor goes through without a hitch. This should proof the difficulty of passing law reforms, that the government is forced to do this with opposition parties. Actually it shows a lot of maturity in navigating the complex political scenario. The CSA doesn't even mean that Bersatu will back up PH in Melaka PRN, in fact, it is contesting against it. Bravo Madani.
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