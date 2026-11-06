Painting a house often begins with one decision: What colour should the walls be?

Homeowners may spend weeks comparing shades, looking at design inspirations or deciding whether a neutral palette or a bolder colour would suit their property. Yet one important question is sometimes overlooked during the selection process: how well will the paint hold up once it is exposed to the outdoors?

It is a practical consideration, particularly for homeowners who have invested in premium finishes or are planning a major renovation. A newly painted exterior may look impressive on completion, but maintaining that appearance requires more than choosing the right shade. The paint must also withstand daily sunlight, rain, dust and moisture.

Dirt streaks, fading colours and unpredictable weather can affect the appearance of exterior walls. Understanding what goes into your paint can make a difference when planning your next home makeover.

Why exterior walls get dirty, even when nobody touches them

Unlike interior walls, exterior surfaces are exposed to their surroundings throughout the day. Consider a house beside a busy road. Dust and airborne particles from passing vehicles may gradually accumulate on the walls. When it rains, water carries some of these particles down the surface, sometimes leaving dark streaks.

Homes surrounded by gardens face another situation. Rainwater can splash soil onto lower walls, while areas sheltered by trees or neighbouring buildings may remain damp long after the rain has stopped, especially during the monsoon season. These conditions can contribute to fungus, algae and mould growth, particularly in places receiving less direct sunlight.

Prolonged sunlight can also affect exterior colour and paint condition. Not every wall is affected equally: a west-facing wall receiving strong afternoon sun may experience different conditions from a shaded side wall or boundary fence. That is why choosing exterior paint should involve more than comparing colours and finishes.

What does anti-dirt paint actually do?

Dirt resistance is one feature worth examining when choosing exterior paint. The idea is straightforward: when dirt has difficulty adhering to a painted surface, there is less opportunity for it to accumulate and leave visible marks.

Nippon Paint Weatherbond® Ultimate Anti-Dirt is an ultra-premium exterior paint developed with this consideration in mind. Its formulation incorporates two specialised polymers that work together to support protective performance.

UV-Engineered Polymer helps create a durable paint film while protecting colour against UV exposure. Dirt Repel Polymer creates a rain-activated, dirt-repelling surface, so dirt finds it harder to cling to the wall and rainwater can help lift and carry it away. Together, the two polymers form the paint’s 5X POWER Anti-Dirt Formulation, which Nippon Paint says is up to five times more effective at resisting dirt than regular exterior paint. Alongside Keep Clean Technology, this helps reduce dirt accumulation on exterior walls.

Rain therefore need not be viewed only as a cause of dirty walls. With an appropriate formulation, rainwater can also help remove loose dirt. This does not mean exterior walls will never require cleaning; the technology is intended to reduce dirt build-up over time.

Beyond dirt resistance: What else should homeowners look for?

Anti-dirt performance is useful, but exterior paint must address other concerns. Colour Care Technology helps protect against fading, while Sunblock Technology helps reflect heat from the sun. Microblock Technology provides resistance against fungus and algae, helping address conditions associated with damp exterior surfaces.

Quartz Technology and Fibra Technology help reinforce the paint film against weather-related wear. Quartz supports resistance to weather exposure and chemical weathering such as acid rain, while Fibra contributes to paint film strength and crack resistance. Keep Clean Technology also helps resist efflorescence, the white powdery deposits that sometimes appear on cement-based walls.

The paint has been tested against recognised industry standards for dirt pick-up, colour retention, weathering and resistance to repeated scrubbing. Nippon Paint rates Weatherbond® Ultimate Anti-Dirt for up to 15 years of protection; actual performance depends on location, weather exposure, surface condition and maintenance.

Good paint still needs a properly prepared wal l

One detail that deserves attention during repainting is the condition of the existing wall. Applying fresh paint over loose paint, dirt, fungus or damaged areas can affect the quality of the result. Before repainting, homeowners should inspect for cracks, peeling paint, damp patches and signs of fungus or algae.

Surfaces should be cleaned and necessary repairs completed first. Nippon Paint Fungicidal Wash can be used for affected areas as part of preparation. Where suitable, cracks and uneven areas can be repaired using Nippon Paint CrackREPAIR 1000 Compound. The wall should then be left to dry completely; Nippon Paint advises wall moisture below 16%, so it is best to paint during a dry spell. One coat of Nippon Paint 8100 Weatherbond® Sealer follows, to prepare the surface and support adhesion.

The recommended exterior painting system is completed with two coats of Nippon Paint Weatherbond® Ultimate Anti-Dirt, following the applicable product instructions. Preparation may be less exciting than colour selection, but it is important to the finished result.

Think about maintenance before choosing the colour

For homeowners investing in premium exterior finishes, resistance to dirt, UV exposure, fungus, algae and weather-related wear deserves consideration alongside colour. Nippon Paint Weatherbond® Ultimate Anti-Dirt brings these protective features together in a formulation designed for exterior wall conditions.

Repainting is not simply about how walls look on the day the work is completed. It is also about making informed choices that help maintain the finish through Malaysia’s changing weather.

To learn more about Nippon Paint Weatherbond® Ultimate Anti-Dirt, visit https://www.nipponpaint.com.my/ultra-premium-series/

This content is provided by Nippon Paint.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.

Interested in having your press releases, exclusive interviews, or branded content articles on Malaysiakini? For more information, contact advertise@malaysiakini.com or advertise@fgmedia.my