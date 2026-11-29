COMMENT | Imagine Pak Mat, who at 20 had two convictions for drug use. After serving his sentence and completing treatment, he built a career and a family, and lived free of crime for 40 years.

At 60, his wife died of asthma. In his grief and distress, Pak Mat returned to using drugs.

What happens next turns on a little-known provision. Under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, consuming a prohibited drug is itself an offence.

Section 39C is the third-strike law for repeat offenders. Where a person has two previous admissions to a drug rehabilitation institution, two previous convictions, or one of each, a further conviction for consumption carries a mandatory prison sentence of five to seven years.

"Mandatory" means the judge has no discretion to impose a lesser sentence, however compelling the person's circumstances. Crucially, the section sets no time limit on how old those earlier admissions or convictions may be.

So, if Pak Mat were arrested, the two convictions from his youth could still be used to send him to prison for at least five years. Admission to a rehabilitation centre, which is meant to provide treatment rather than punishment, can also count towards the two.

Four decades of rehabilitation do not erase the legal consequences of his past mistakes. Like Jacob Marley's ghost in Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol", he drags a chain forged long ago, and this time it is the law holding the other end.

These are the questions raised by the Registration of Criminals and Undesirable Persons (Amendment) Bill, which is expected to be tabled for its second reading next week.

A second chance that can be revoked

The proposed sections 13A and 13B, which introduce a spent convictions mechanism, are welcome. They recognise that people who have served their sentences and stayed out of trouble for a set period should be allowed to rebuild their lives without the weight of an old record.

Section 13C, however, raises the question of whether this amounts to meaningful reform.

A spent record is meant to be dead and buried. Yet under Section 13C, it rises again like a zombie if the person is later convicted of an offence listed in the First Schedule to the Registration of Criminals and Undesirable Persons Act 1969 (Act 7), as if the record had never become spent.

There is no time limit, so a record buried for two years and one buried for 40 can be dug up with equal ease.

What is the point of a crime-free period if recognition of rehabilitation can be withdrawn at any time in a person's life? A second chance should acknowledge that someone has changed, not place them on lifelong probation.

One arrest, two convictions

Section 13A(2)(b) also offers no way out for anyone with more than one conviction, even where both arise from the same transaction.

It is common for a person who uses drugs to be arrested and charged with two offences at once: possession, for example, of 0.49g of heroin under Section 12(3), which is punishable with a fine or imprisonment, and consumption under Section 15(1)(a).

If convicted of both, the person's record can never become spent under Section 13A(2)(b).

By contrast, a person convicted of the single, far more serious offence of possessing 4.9g of heroin under Section 39A(1), without being charged with drug use, would have a record eligible to become spent after a crime-free period.

A much lesser offence can thus carry heavier permanent consequences, purely because of how the charges were framed.

When the bill doesn't understand addiction

The bill's weakness is most apparent in the context of drug dependence. The World Health Organization and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime recognise substance use disorder as a chronic, relapsing condition.

Recovery is not a straight path without setbacks, and a person may relapse before achieving lasting recovery. The question is not how many times the law should punish, but whether our system can provide prompt access to appropriate treatment and continuing support for people with drug use disorder.

The proposed Section 13A(2)(a), meanwhile, denies eligibility for offences specified in the Fourth Schedule. In effect, this is a list of "unforgiving crimes": offences the bill treats as beyond a second chance. It includes sexual offences against children, human trafficking, and terrorism.

Alongside them sits Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides heavier penalties for repeated drug use, conduct with no direct victim other than the user.

A relapse is thus placed in the same category as the exploitation of children, human trafficking, and threats to national security.

This is a glaring policy contradiction. If drug dependence is recognised as a chronic, relapsing illness, how can a history of repeated drug use justify permanently denying someone a second chance?

We cannot encourage treatment while punishing a person for life for the very characteristics of the illness they are trying to overcome.

Recognising the nature of addiction does not absolve anyone of responsibility. But the law must take into account scientific studies on drug dependence, individual circumstances, the stage of recovery, and the actual risk to society.

The cost of a permanent record

The government's own data points to a vicious circle. In May 2025, the home minister said people caught under Section 15(1) had the potential to commit up to 28 other types of crime. The minister interpreted this as showing that drugs are the root cause of crime.

But the same data supports another reading. When the law criminalises drug use and minor possession, it gives thousands of people a criminal record. That record makes it harder to find proper employment and build a stable life.

Stigma and discrimination come with it, and some people may be pushed back towards offending.

A criminal record behaves like a Dementor. It follows a person out of Azkaban, long after the sentence is served, draining hope with every job application and rented room, and forcing them to relive their worst moment each time they are asked to declare it.

A person cannot rebuild a stable life while that shadow hangs over every door.

If the government wants to break that cycle, the spent convictions mechanism should reach the very people its own data identifies.

Yet the bill closes the door on repeat offenders under Section 13A(2)(b), and on Section 39C offences under Section 13A(2)(a). Those most likely to be caught in the cycle are the very people the mechanism excludes.

A ghost bringing imprisonment and stigma

The implications of the bill go well beyond stigma, employment, or education. Section 39C imposes no time limit on the use of previous admissions or convictions, meaning those from 20, 40, or even 60 years ago can still be used as the basis for a heavier sentence.

For those whose records have already become spent, Section 13C raises a further question: can a spent conviction be used again to satisfy the preconditions for enhanced punishment under Section 39C? The government needs to clarify how these Acts interact.

What is clear is that a person who has worked, paid taxes, and raised children for 40 years can still be sent to prison for at least five years for a third relapse. This is not merely a matter of compassion, but of reasonableness, proportionality, and justice.

Recognising the value of rehabilitation

A crime-free period is not a foreign concept in Malaysian law. In Zaidon Shariff v Public Prosecutor (1996) 4 CLJ 441, Augustine Paul J explained the rationale of the gap principle:

"The rationale of the gap principle is that the offender has made an effort to rehabilitate himself and it should, accordingly, operate in his favour."

In Public Prosecutor v Jafa bin Daud (1981) 1 MLJ 315, the courts have also considered the difference in nature between previous and new offences.

If the courts treat a crime-free period as evidence of rehabilitative effort, why would Parliament introduce a mechanism that ignores it entirely?

Section 13C draws no distinction between a person who reoffends after a few months and one who has stayed out of trouble for decades.

What should Parliament consider?

Before the bill is enacted, the following matters warrant careful consideration by Parliament:

1. Remove drug use and small-quantity possession offences from the category of registrable offences.

People who use drugs face two different legal routes:

(a) Prosecution under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, including section 15(1)(a) for consumption.

(b) Treatment and rehabilitation under sections 6, 6A, and 8 of the Drug and Substance Dependants and Misusers (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 (Act 283).

With effect from Oct 20, the home minister excluded sections 6, 6A, 8, and 9 of Act 283 from the registrable offences listed in Act 7. Treatment and rehabilitation under these do not give rise to a registrable criminal record.

This is a welcome step towards recognising drug dependence as a public health issue. Yet the parallel prosecution route remains: a person convicted of consumption under Section 15(1)(a), including where Section 39C applies, still acquires a criminal record.

Two individuals in comparable circumstances, with the same treatment needs, may therefore face markedly different long-term consequences depending on the route taken.

This raises a question of equal treatment under Article 8(1) of the Federal Constitution: what justifies imposing a lasting criminal record on one while allowing the other to pursue rehabilitation without that burden?

2. Remove Section 39C from the Fourth Schedule, and review Section 13A(2)(b), at the very least, so that convictions arising from the same transaction are counted as one when determining whether a record is eligible to become spent.

3. Introduce a special application mechanism to assess individuals who are not otherwise eligible, based on the nature of the offence, rehabilitation efforts, the crime-free period and current risk.

4. Replace Section 13C with a provision recognising the finality of spent status, as in Brunei and Singapore.

5. Review Section 39C to set a look-back period for the use of previous admissions and convictions, or to give courts discretion to disregard those that are too old. Removing Section 15(1) from the registrable offences does not, by itself, prevent past convictions from being used under Section 39C, so both Acts need to be reviewed together.

6. Provide protection against discrimination in employment and education, together with penalties for the disclosure and misuse of criminal records.

None of this means that public safety must be sacrificed. Appropriate safeguards can be retained for serious offences, sensitive employment and situations that genuinely require access to previous records, as Section 13B(3)(c) of the Bill already contemplates.

Don't look back

We often advise people in recovery not to keep looking back. A person must take responsibility for their wrongdoing, but responsibility should not mean that every past mistake can be used to punish them indefinitely.

The question before Parliament is not whether we should forget a person's history, but whether that history should continue to determine their entire future.

A second chance that can be revoked after 40 years is not a meaningful second chance.

If we ask people to stop looking back, the law must also learn to loosen its grip on their past. Otherwise, yesterday's ghosts will haunt their tomorrows, not because they have failed to change, but because the law leaves no room for the stumbles along the road to recovery.

To stumble is not to fall forever. One wrong turn should not descend into a lifelong nightmare.

SAMANTHA CHONG is a former deputy public prosecutor and drug policy reform advocate.

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.