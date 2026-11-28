BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has hinted that MIC president SA Vigneswaran could contest the Segamat parliamentary seat in the 16th general election, while his deputy M Saravanan is expected to defend Tapah.

Speaking at the 80th MIC annual general assembly at the Austin International Convention Centre in Johor Bahru, Zahid, who is also the Umno president, said Vigneswaran had a good relationship with Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi, making Segamat a safe seat for him.

"Tan Sri (Vigneswaran) is on good terms with the Johor MB; that is why it is a safe area. If it is safe, Tan Sri is safe too," he said.

Onn Hafiz was also present at the assembly, which drew more than 2,000 delegates.

Segamat was traditionally an MIC seat until the party lost it to PKR in the 2018 general election.

On Saravanan, Zahid noted that the MIC deputy president had served four terms in Tapah and expressed hope that the MP would continue contesting in Perak.

MIC deputy president M Saravanan

"I am a Perak man, so I hope he stays in Perak," he said.

Saravanan is currently facing three charges of receiving RM1.097 million in bribes in 2022 to approve a migrant worker quota application for a company. The former human resources minister pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Zahid's remarks appeared to dispel earlier speculation that Saravanan would contest Sungai Siput while Vigneswaran moved to Tapah. Saravanan previously dismissed such talk as mere speculation.

He also said he would sign Vigneswaran's letter of appointment at the appropriate time.

MIC electoral performance

Zahid hoped MIC would win at least five seats in GE16, praising the party for demonstrating that the seats allocated to it were winnable, even if the number sometimes fell short of its perceived worth.

MIC president SA Vigneswaran

In GE15, MIC contested 10 parliamentary seats but won only one, with Saravanan retaining Tapah by a majority of 5,064 votes. The party's other nine candidates were defeated.

When contacted separately, Vigneswaran said his priority was strengthening MIC rather than securing a parliamentary seat, adding that the decision ultimately rested with the party's central working committee.

"I am more interested in strengthening the party than contesting in the general election. Whatever it is, it rests on the decision of the party leadership.

"Maybe I will contest in Segamat, maybe not," he said.