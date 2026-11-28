Around 150 protesters from opposing groups confronted each other along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur today, trading chants and jeers as tensions escalated between anti-corruption demonstrators and a pro-monarchy group.

The confrontation took place during the third edition of the Himpunan Rakyat Benci Rasuah rally, organised by a coalition of student and youth groups to protest against the government's decision to grant former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak house arrest.

A Daulat Tuanku counter-rally was also organised by Pertubuhan Kebajikan dan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Pekida), after which they criticised the anti-corruption movement's spokesperson Brendon Gan over his remarks on the royal pardon granted to Najib.

Following Gan's press conference last week, Pekida accused him of being disloyal to the Agong for questioning the house arrest arrangement, arguing that the clemency was granted through the royal pardon process.

However, Gan said today that the coalition was not challenging the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's prerogative to grant a royal pardon to Najib, but questioned the legal procedures surrounding the former premier's house arrest arrangement.

Brendon Gan (centre)

“This is advice to all of them: Go home and read a book. The statement is a legal fact.

"The Yang di-Pertuan Agong must act in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Some 70 Himpunan Rakyat Benci Rasuah protesters initially gathered outside Sogo shopping centre at around 2.30pm, while approximately 70 Daulat Tuanku demonstrators assembled outside Kamdar, further along the road.

The anti-corruption protesters began marching along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, chanting slogans including “Hidup rakyat” (long live the people) and “Tolak rasuah” (reject corruption).

As the two groups drew closer, taunts were exchanged, with the Daulat Tuanku demonstrators shouting jeers like “pengkhianat” (traitors) at the anti-corruption protesters.

Pekida members at the rally

Around 30 police personnel, including riot police and plainclothes officers, were stationed near the anti-corruption gathering, with another contingent of approximately 40 riot police deployed near the counter-rally.

Despite the increasingly heavy rain and verbal confrontation, the anti-corruption protesters remained undeterred, continuing to beat drums and sing protest songs as they moved forward.

The march eventually came to a halt at a junction near Dataran Merdeka, where protesters were blockaded by police from proceeding further. However, they were unable to enter the square as it was occupied by an event.

The protesters subsequently held their gathering at the junction, where Gan delivered a speech outlining the coalition's demands.

Four demands outlined

The anti-graft protesters outlined four demands: the immediate suspension of Najib's house arrest arrangement pending the outcome of a court challenge, a clear timeline for separating the roles of the attorney-general and public prosecutor, the introduction of a political financing law, and the reopening of past corruption cases.

Addressing the crowd, Gan warned that allowing Najib's house arrest arrangement to proceed before the court rules on its constitutionality could set a dangerous precedent.

“What if there is a Najib 2.0? Are we going to sit quietly in silence and let them go back home (from prison)?” he asked.

Gan also called for corruption cases involving several individuals to be reopened and investigated, including the case involving Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, which ended with a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

He added that many of the coalition's demands from its first rally in January last year had yet to be fulfilled, despite this being its third demonstration.

“This government's lifespan is already on its last legs. Parliament will be dissolved very soon and we are heading towards the 16th general election. So, we stand by our demands,” he said.

The first Himpunan Rakyat Benci Rasuah rally was held on Jan 25 last year, with protesters demanding swift action against politicians involved in corruption cases, transparent investigations into all corruption allegations and a commitment from political leaders to combat graft.

This was followed by a second rally on June 28 last year, which also saw a stand-off between police and protesters.

