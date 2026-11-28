Bersama co-leader Rafizi Ramli has reminded PKR of the party’s reformasi roots following Human Resources Minister R Ramanan’s recent jibe against Malaysiakini.

Rafizi (above) said the news portal had stood alongside PKR and Pakatan Harapan for years, taking risks to expose scandals and hold those in power accountable - particularly during the administration of former prime minister, Najib Abdul Razak.

"It is sad,” the former PKR deputy president said on his "Yang Berhenti Menteri" podcast last night.

He was commenting on an exchange between Ramanan and a Malaysiakini journalist during a recent press conference, in which, the minister refused to answer questions, describing the news portal as a “tabloid” and “blog”.

In the video, the journalist was heard asking Ramanan to comment on a formal complaint submitted to the United Nations, which touched on matters under his ministry's purview.

Human Resources Minister R Ramanan

Ramanan questioned whether the letter was authentic and insisted that he would only respond to factual matters, dismissing the complaint as potentially fictional.

"When a PKR vice-president disparages Malaysiakini by calling it a 'tabloid', that's a case of forgetting one's roots, isn't it?" he asked.

The former economy minister then challenged Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the PKR information chief, to respond to the incident given that the welfare of journalists falls under his ministry's purview.

He said the exchange was particularly painful because Malaysiakini had been around since 1999, emerging from the news blockade during the reformasi movement in 1998.

"If anything, Malaysiakini's journey is synonymous with reformasi," he added.