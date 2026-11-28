SARAWAK POLLS | Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairperson Abang Johari Openg said the coalition's record 29 uncontested victories in the Sarawak election come with a heavy responsibility to deliver on the people's expectations.

The caretaker Sarawak premier said the outcome reflected the people's desire for political stability, allowing the state to continue pursuing its development agenda.

“This is a heavy responsibility for those who have won because the people have placed their trust in us. And because of that, we have to work hard, as that confidence is already there.

“It is now up to us to reciprocate the people's expectations. Insya-Allah, under my leadership, I will continue efforts to develop Sarawak,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Abang Johari (above) was speaking at an event marking the 45th anniversary of the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) in Gedong today.

Having secured 29 of the state legislative assembly's 82 seats without a contest, GPS is just 13 seats short of a simple majority.

Abang Johari, who was returned unopposed in Gedong, stressed that Sarawak's development must be fair and inclusive, regardless of race or religion.

“Justice, in our approach, means helping the other religions in Sarawak besides Islam. That is our culture,” he said.

At the event, LCDA contributed RM85,000 towards religious and community welfare activities in Gedong, benefiting 14 Islamic institutions and 20 churches.

Tribute to Abang Jo's leadership

Separately, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Nancy Shukri attributed GPS' uncontested victories to respect for Abang Johari's leadership.

The Santubong MP praised the premier's approach to fulfilling promises and explaining delays in implementing development projects.

“The premier (Abang Johari) delivers on what he says; he doesn't make promises that he then fails to fulfil. If he is unable to carry something out yet, he will tell you which year the project is scheduled for.

“That shows how transparent a leader he is, and we are very proud that so many people respect his leadership,” she told reporters in Kuching today, Bernama reported.

Nancy Shukri

Asked whether GPS could replicate its performance in the next general election, Nancy said while she hoped for a similar outcome, leaders should prioritise fulfilling the trust placed in them.

She said elected representatives must make the best use of their allocations and resources to serve their constituents.

Nancy also noted that the current political landscape, particularly through social media, offered young people greater opportunities to voice their views and assess the government's performance.

Polling is on Dec 12, with early voting set for Dec 8.