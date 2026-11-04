From developing Malaysia’s national infrastructure to shaping places where people live, work and connect, IJM brings together four core divisions that span construction, property development, industry and infrastructure. Each contributes distinct expertise and capabilities, working in synergy to support the group’s growth and create lasting value.



Within this broader business, IJM Industry continues to strengthen its capabilities across the region while recognising that its long-term success depends on the people behind its operations. Through talent development, workplace inclusion, and employee well-being, the company is building a workforce equipped to grow alongside the business.



Building a People-First Culture



IJM Industry division has been recognised across several respected HR platforms, reflecting the organisation's continued commitment to people and workplace excellence.

IJM Industry’s commitment to its workforce has earned recognition at the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia awards, which celebrate organisations that embrace “Multi-Generation Synergy” by bringing together the strengths, experiences and perspectives of employees across generations.



At the HR Asia Awards 2025, IJM Industry received five accolades:

Best Companies to Work for in Asia

Most Caring Company Award

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award

Sustainable Workplace Award

Tech Empowerment Award

“This recognition reflects IJM Industry’s people-first culture and the trust employees place in the organisation. It highlights our commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace where employees feel valued and have opportunities to learn, grow and develop. We believe that investing in our people through effective leadership, continuous learning and a positive work environment is key to building a stronger organisation for the long term,” said Muhd Ahda, Senior Manager of Operations Administrative and Health, Safety and Environment (HSE).



IJM Industry first participated in the awards in 2025 to recognise its employees while gaining a better understanding of how its people practices compare with those of other organisations.



The decision was encouraged by the company's parent company after IJM Industry achieved the highest average rating in Malaysia in an employee survey. The results prompted the company to examine the factors contributing to employee satisfaction and review its existing workplace practices.

“As a first-time participant, IJM Industry had to compile the necessary information and data, engage teams across the organisation, and ensure it had the resources and preparation needed to participate,” said Ahda.

Developing talent for the long term

Building a supportive workplace is one part of developing a strong organisation. Equally important is ensuring employees have opportunities to strengthen their capabilities, take on greater responsibilities and prepare for future leadership roles.

IJM Industry approaches talent development by identifying individual strengths and aligning employees with the skills and development pathways required for their roles.

Leadership development is central to this effort. Through the LEAD programme, participants progress through three phases: Leading Self, Leading Others and Leading Performance. The programme incorporates mentoring, business pitch presentations and cross-divisional projects to strengthen governance and decision-making, explore new revenue opportunities, optimise costs through digital initiatives and develop ideas for divisional plans.



IJM concluded its LEAD Programme for Middle Management earlier this year. The initiative, led by its Group Human Resource Department, aims to accelerate leadership development among talent from different divisions.

This is complemented by the three-year Cornerstone programme, which focuses on behavioural change and leadership development for people managers. For senior talent, the Senior Future Leaders Immersion (SFLI) programme in Melbourne, curated by Melbourne Business School, provides exposure to global leadership perspectives.

“Learning also extends beyond formal programmes. Employees can gain insights from industry leaders through CEO fireside chats and panel discussions. By combining structured learning, mentoring and industry exposure, IJM Industry aims to prepare employees for evolving responsibilities while supporting their long-term career growth,” said Ahda.

Preparing for a changing industry

As technology reshapes business operations, developing talent also means equipping employees with the skills and confidence to adapt to new tools and ways of working.

“IJM Industry has incorporated digital learning, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and the digitalisation of human resources processes into its approach to building a future-ready workforce,” said Ahda.

Through LinkedIn Learning and AI-related courses, employees can continue developing their capabilities, while tools such as Gemini and ChatGPT are being adopted alongside digital collaboration platforms.



The company has also automated manual workflows and digitalised key HR processes to improve accessibility, accuracy and efficiency. These efforts support the broader need for organisations in the construction and industrial sectors to adapt to changing operational requirements and evolving expectations around productivity.

“Learning and growing never stop here. Through the years, we have systematically developed various accelerated talent and leadership programmes for all levels; from the young graduates, executives, managerial and right up to senior levels,” he said.

By combining digital learning with structured talent development, the company aims to help employees build relevant skills while preparing them for changing responsibilities.

Bridging generations through collaboration

A future-ready workforce also benefits from the exchange of knowledge and experience between employees at different stages of their careers.

“When employees from different generations work together, they bring different perspectives, experiences and ideas. This allows us to develop more effective solutions, improve the way we work and achieve better results,” said Ahda.

The company's commitment to workplace inclusion has also been recognised at the MIHRM Malaysia International HR Awards, where they received gold awards for HR Best Practices and Diversity in Employment.

These accolades complement its recognition by HR Asia, reflecting the company's continued efforts to strengthen its workplace practices, engage employees and attract and retain talent across its workforce.

Well-being beyond the workplace

Alongside career development and collaboration, employee well-being remains an important part of creating a supportive working environment.

At IJM Industry, well-being encompasses physical, emotional, career, financial and social needs, recognising that employees' experiences extend beyond their immediate responsibilities at work.

Initiatives such as Yoga Day, wellness workshops, guided stretching and on-site massages encourage employees to make time for their physical health. These activities offer opportunities to unwind and manage tension while balancing the demands of their roles.

The company also creates opportunities for employees to connect outside their usual work routines. Festive celebrations and Pickleball Day bring colleagues together through shared activities, while the IJM Games encourage participation across ages, whether as competitors or supporters.

Building a workplace where people can grow

For IJM Industry, workplace excellence extends beyond employee facilities and individual programmes. It involves creating an environment where people can contribute meaningfully, develop their capabilities and pursue long-term careers.

Its approach brings together leadership development, digital learning, cross-generational collaboration and employee well-being, reflecting the different ways organisations can support their workforce as business needs evolve.

The philosophy also echoes a leadership principle widely attributed to Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson: “Train people well enough so they can leave. Treat them well enough, so they don’t have to.”

As Malaysia's construction and infrastructure sectors continue to evolve, IJM Industry's focus on its people underscores the importance of developing a workforce that can adapt to change, learn from one another and contribute to the business's continued growth.

This series of Corporate Pioneers is in collaboration with HR Asia Awards (HRAA).

The views expressed here are those of the author/contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaysiakini.







