Deputy Works Minister Ahmad Maslan has brushed off calls from Pakatan Harapan MPs to resign over a pantun he recited in the Dewan Rakyat.

“I’m keeping calm, as usual. I’m a calm person,” the Pontian MP said in a statement last night.

During the committee-stage debate on Budget 2027, Ahmad recited a pantun urging people to back BN and Perikatan Nasional if they did not want to kena kencing, a colloquial expression for being fooled.

Ahmad’s use of the term in the Dewan Rakyat prompted an objection from Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, who asked whether he was speaking as a deputy minister or an Umno leader.

Ahmad withdrew the word “kencing” at Deputy Speaker Ramli Nor’s insistence.

At a press conference, Harapan MPs Aminuddin Harun, Aminolhuda Hasan, Khoo Poay Tiong, and Sany Hamzan urged Ahmad to resign.

Harapan MPs telling Ahmad Maslan to resign from the government during a press conference in Parliament on Nov 16, 20206

Khoo said Ahmad had used his winding-up speech to take a swipe at the government he is serving in.

Ahmad did not name any lawmaker in his statement. He referred only to “an MP” who had asked him to resign, and stressed that Umno and BN had put him forward for the deputy minister’s post.

“The Umno president hasn’t asked me to resign,” he said, referring to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also deputy prime minister.

Ahmad claimed the unnamed MP’s party had been “bruised” four times - in Sabah, Johor, Negeri Sembilan, and Malacca - and could lose again if it contests in Sarawak.

“So I understand why a single pantun was enough to make them fly off the handle,” he said.

Fallout from Malacca polls

The row came two days after BN and PN won 24 of Malacca’s 28 state seats between them, leaving Harapan, BN’s partner in the federal government, with four.

BN and PN leaders celebrating their win in the Malacca election on Nov 14, 2026

Ahead of the polls, DAP chairperson Gobind Singh Deo challenged Umno ministers to quit if they had lost confidence in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, after Zahid urged Anwar to dissolve Parliament.

Umno information chief Azalina Othman Said responded that her party was upholding the unity government agreement.

Separately, Bernama reported that Anwar saw no pressing need for a cabinet reshuffle following DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s resignation as transport minister.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 49th Asean Summit in Manila, Anwar said yesterday that the government remained stable and ministers from different parties continued to work together.