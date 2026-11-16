Ismail Lasim, who was sworn in as Negeri Sembilan menteri besar less than four months ago, has resigned.

BN secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir said Ismail, 67, had submitted his resignation letter to Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir today - a copy of which was also sent to BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The move ends another chapter in the ongoing constitutional crisis in Negeri Sembilan, which included an attempt by Ismail and his excos to dethrone Tuanku Muhriz.

“BN hopes this decision (to resign) opens a new chapter to restore political stability and ensure the administration of Negeri Sembilan can run smoothly,” Zambry said in a statement today.

He said Zahid will propose new menteri besar candidates to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar in line with the state constitution.

Zambry said BN respects the stance taken by Ismail and appreciates all his contributions.

"BN respects the decision and expresses its gratitude for Ismail's service throughout his tenure as menteri besar," he said.

Short-lived MB tenure

Ismail, a seven-term Negeri Sembilan assemblyperson, was appointed the 10th menteri besar on Aug 2 following BN-Perikatan Nasional's victory in the state election, which took place amid the ongoing constitutional crisis in the state.

However, he sparked controversy when he signed a proclamation dethroning Tuanku Muhriz as the Yang di-Pertuan Besar on Aug 3.

Ismail claimed he signed the proclamation under duress and lodged a police report, only to later affirm, along with his excos, that the proclamation was valid. They sought to have Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar recognised as the new ruler.

READ MORE: KINIGUIDE | Negeri Sembilan royal rumble: What's going on?

Tuanku Muhriz responded by sacking all 10 exco members, and Ismail backed down on his support for Tunku Nadzaruddin’s claim to the throne.

As the dispute developed, the state administration appeared increasingly untenable.

Tuanku Muhriz had told Ismail to propose new candidates to be appointed as exco members, but Ismail appeared to be in no hurry, choosing to deal with the appointment of village chiefs first.

This prompted questions from the DAP-led opposition on the running of the state government, without a functioning state cabinet and the legislative assembly sitting being postponed.

Tuanku Muhriz was also seen giving Ismail a public dressing-down over the latter’s role in the attempted coup.