PARLIAMENT | Zetrix AI Bhd has proposed an alternative settlement plan for its outstanding payments, offering an upfront payment of RM100 million before being reappointed to provide revenue collection services for the Road Transport Department (RTD).

Deputy Transport Minister Hasbi Habibollah said the proposal was submitted to the Transport Ministry in a letter dated Nov 5.

Under the proposal, the remaining RM214 million would be settled in full within six months through six equal monthly instalments of RM35.67 million each.

“The proposed settlement was forwarded to the Finance Ministry through a Transport Ministry letter dated Nov 10, 2026, for further direction,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2027 and the 2027 Development Expenditure Estimates at the committee stage for the Transport Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Hasbi (above) said the company had also been imposed a penalty of RM29 million in accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement.

He added that the Transport Ministry, through RTD, had fully cooperated with police and MACC investigations into the matter.

The ministry's Legal Adviser’s Office was also taking steps to issue a letter of demand to the company. If payment was not made within the stipulated period, legal proceedings would be pursued following consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

“However, the letter of demand and legal action will not proceed if the government accepts Zetrix's proposed settlement of the outstanding payments,” he said.

- Bernama





