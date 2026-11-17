Questions have emerged over the authenticity of Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Ismail Lasim's purported resignation letter, with a source close to him claiming that he had neither resigned nor submitted any such letter to the state palace.

"So far, there is no such thing. He has not resigned or submitted any letter to the palace," the individual said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The uncertainty comes amid an ongoing dispute involving Ismail (above) and 10 former state excos whose appointments were revoked by the ruler, while the state government still requires royal consent to convene the legislative assembly and table the 2027 state budget.

Last night, BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir issued a statement announcing Ismail's resignation, saying BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had received a copy of the menteri besar's resignation letter dated Nov 16 and addressed to Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Thanking Ismail for his service, Zambry said Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, would present a candidate for the post to the ruler.

However, this morning, the Negeri Sembilan Comptroller of the Royal Household issued a statement saying the palace had yet to verify the authenticity of the purported resignation letter.

According to the palace, the letter was delivered to Istana Hinggap in Seremban at 12.16am today by a law firm representative.

It stressed that any resignation by the menteri besar must be submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and would only take effect with the ruler's consent.

Malaysiakini has contacted Ismail's office, Zambry, and Zahid for comment.

This afternoon, a screenshot of an Instagram Story purportedly posted by one of Ismail's children went viral, questioning the circumstances surrounding the announcement of the menteri besar's supposed resignation.

"Who issued the statement announcing the intention to resign? Did the person himself make that statement?

"If not, on what basis did the party issue a media statement?" the post read.

Malaysiakini has contacted the individual for comment.

Umno denies instructing resignation

Meanwhile, BN has reportedly submitted a name to the Negeri Sembilan palace for consideration as Ismail's successor.

"So far, I have submitted only one name," Sinar Harian quoted Zahid as saying in Putrajaya today.

The Umno president, however, did not reveal the candidate's identity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Zahid also denied rumours that Umno instructed Ismail to quit, insisting that the menteri besar decided to resign on his own.

"He did not give a reason. Perhaps he felt the issue needed to be resolved as soon as possible," Zahid said.

At the state level, Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias said the chapter had yet to be informed of who would be nominated to replace Ismail.

Speculation that Jalaluddin, the Pertang assemblyperson and Jelebu MP, could succeed Ismail has also grown following reports that he had an audience with Tuanku Muhriz on Oct 9.

Jalaluddin was reportedly among three names BN submitted to Tuanku Muhriz for consideration as menteri besar in August, following the coalition's state election victory. The ruler subsequently appointed Ismail to the post.

Speaking after a meeting with BN and Perikatan Nasional assemblypersons in Seremban today, Jalaluddin said both blocs had agreed to abide by the BN leadership's decision.

"It is up to the party's top leadership to propose a candidate for Tuanku's approval," he said at Wisma Umno Negeri Sembilan, Berita Harian reported.

Negeri Sembilan Umno chief Jalaluddin Alias

Jalaluddin also said Ismail, the Juasseh assemblyperson and his deputy in the state Umno chapter, had not informed him or the chapter of his intention to resign. He added that he learned of the move from the party's top leadership.

He reportedly declined to comment further on claims that Ismail had been forced to step down.

"Our focus is on ensuring the state government is well-managed and that this process goes smoothly," he added.

Political crisis

Ismail was sworn in on Aug 2 after BN won 18 seats and PN took seven in the 36-seat state legislative assembly, giving the two coalitions a two-thirds majority.

Political tensions intensified after Tuanku Muhriz revoked the appointments of 10 state excos on Sept 20 over their support for a proclamation seeking to depose him. The 10 former excos subsequently challenged the revocation in court.

On Saturday (Nov 14), Ismail confirmed that he and the 10 former excos had withdrawn their support for the challenge to Tuanku Muhriz's position as ruler. However, the former excos are still pursuing their legal challenge against the revocation of their appointments.