Dr M invites Tg Piai residents to attend Harapan's 'mega ceramah'

Prime Minister cum Pakatan Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called on voters and residents in Tanjung Piai to attend the coalition’s "mega ceramah" programme scheduled for Wednesday in conjunction with the by-election for the parliamentary constituency on Saturday.

Mahathir (photo) made the call via a 22-second video clip circulated among members of the media covering the by-election campaign in Tanjung Piai today.

The "mega ceramah", aimed at reaching out to the locals, is scheduled to be held at the Kukup Laut Bus Terminal.

“I would like to invite all voters in Tanjung Piai to attend the Pakatan Harapan 'mega ceramah' programme on Wednesday Nov 13 at 8pm. Do come and join us,” he said.

Also shown in the brief video was a poster of him with details of the programme.

Harapan top leaders, as well as Karmaine Sardini, its candidate for the by-election, are expected to be there.

The by-election is a six-cornered fight between Karmaine, Wee Jeck Seng (BN), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Berjasa) and two independent candidates - Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

It is being held following the death of incumbent Md Farid Md Rafik on Sept 21.

Early voting is tomorrow, while polling is set for Saturday.



- Bernama