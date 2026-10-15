Hamzah: No point for opposition to draw up ‘syok sendiri’ alternative budget
Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has dismissed calls for Perikatan Nasional to present an alternative Budget 2027, arguing that it would have no chance of being implemented.
Speaking to reporters in Parliament today, the Larut MP said the opposition's role was to scrutinise government policies and propose changes where necessary.
“Firstly, it cannot be implemented, and it will not be implemented. So, in reality...
Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has dismissed calls for Perikatan Nasional to present an alternative Budget 2027, arguing that it would have no chance of being implemented.
Speaking to reporters in Parliament today, the Larut MP said the opposition's role was to scrutinise government policies and propose changes where necessary.
“Firstly, it cannot be implemented, and it will not be implemented. So, in reality, we would just be syok sendiri (self-indulgent),” he said.
Hamzah was responding to Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairperson Mustapha Sakmud, who reportedly challenged him to present a detailed alternative budget showing how the opposition would reduce the fiscal deficit without compromising national development.
Mustapha issued the challenge after Hamzah criticised Budget 2027 and warned against burdening strategic national institutions such as Petronas, Tenaga Nasional, and Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) with what he described as politically driven decisions.
Hamzah said the opposition instead wanted to use the budget debate to challenge policies it believed did not adequately benefit the country and its people.
“What we want is to give our views on the budget. If many MPs in the House disagree with it, then the budget will not be passed.
“What we are doing is correcting policies that we feel do not provide better benefits for the country and the people,” he said.
He added that the opposition’s differences with the government reflected broader disagreements over economic policy.
Citing government debt as an example, Hamzah argued that borrowing was not necessarily bad if the money was used to build productive assets and generate future growth.
“If we want to develop the country and the debt we incur is used to develop national assets, what is wrong with that?
“For example, taking on debt to increase the value of assets in the future,” he said.
‘New engines of growth’
Hamzah said the opposition had also discussed major infrastructure projects that could serve as new engines of economic growth, including improving east-west logistics links and developing a new port in Kota Bharu.
“If we want to ensure there are engines of growth in the future, what do we need to do? Infrastructure.
“We in the opposition have thought about this and discussed it extensively - whether there is anything wrong with cutting across from east to west and opening up logistics links.
“We could create another port in Kota Bharu, for example, to develop that area,” he said.
He said these ideas reflected the opposition’s longer-term economic vision.
“These are the things we are thinking about for the future, to create engines of growth.
“If they do not have such a vision, we are ready to take over as the government,” he added.
Asked whether the opposition would support Budget 2027 when put to a vote, Hamzah said it was too soon to tell.
“When we debate, we have our strategy.
“Why ask so early whether we are going to vote for it or not? Let us debate it first,” he said.
This fella does not understand the the argument. It is easy t ocriticise but show us the alternative budget proposals to see whether you can balance the budget with the expected tax collections vs all the demands for allocations. If you can't even do that it means you have no idea for alternatvies when making criticisms.
You are certainly entitled to your opinion on whether a shadow budget is worth the effort. All I can say is, given that other countries oppositions do publish shadow budgets, it's not as useless as you put it up to be. In your case, you do have ONE important additional incentive. If you do publish a shadow budget _and_ it is at least half decent, you will disprove your critics who claim that you are incapable of running the country. Right now, the consensus is likely to be you are syok-ing sendiri for coming out with an excuse for not presenting a shadow budget, for that just confirm the public perception that you are not capable of producing one is getting to you
Hamzah, that is indeed a most sensible statement I have heard coming from the opposition front. You seem to understand the function well. I only hope the rest of the MP(s), Opposition & Government understand it equally well, then, our Malaysia will progress in the right direction. Not only on budget stuffs, policies,..other matters as well. Like, today the Minister for religion is asking for a nationwide prayer to chase away the haze, opposition can also say something?, will it work?? hahha..
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