Opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin has dismissed calls for Perikatan Nasional to present an alternative Budget 2027, arguing that it would have no chance of being implemented.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament today, the Larut MP said the opposition's role was to scrutinise government policies and propose changes where necessary.

“Firstly, it cannot be implemented, and it will not be implemented. So, in reality, we would just be syok sendiri (self-indulgent),” he said.

Hamzah was responding to Sabah Pakatan Harapan chairperson Mustapha Sakmud, who reportedly challenged him to present a detailed alternative budget showing how the opposition would reduce the fiscal deficit without compromising national development.

Mustapha issued the challenge after Hamzah criticised Budget 2027 and warned against burdening strategic national institutions such as Petronas, Tenaga Nasional, and Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) with what he described as politically driven decisions.

Hamzah said the opposition instead wanted to use the budget debate to challenge policies it believed did not adequately benefit the country and its people.

“What we want is to give our views on the budget. If many MPs in the House disagree with it, then the budget will not be passed.

“What we are doing is correcting policies that we feel do not provide better benefits for the country and the people,” he said.

He added that the opposition’s differences with the government reflected broader disagreements over economic policy.

Citing government debt as an example, Hamzah argued that borrowing was not necessarily bad if the money was used to build productive assets and generate future growth.

“If we want to develop the country and the debt we incur is used to develop national assets, what is wrong with that?

“For example, taking on debt to increase the value of assets in the future,” he said.

‘New engines of growth’

Hamzah said the opposition had also discussed major infrastructure projects that could serve as new engines of economic growth, including improving east-west logistics links and developing a new port in Kota Bharu.

“If we want to ensure there are engines of growth in the future, what do we need to do? Infrastructure.

“We in the opposition have thought about this and discussed it extensively - whether there is anything wrong with cutting across from east to west and opening up logistics links.

“We could create another port in Kota Bharu, for example, to develop that area,” he said.

He said these ideas reflected the opposition’s longer-term economic vision.

“These are the things we are thinking about for the future, to create engines of growth.

“If they do not have such a vision, we are ready to take over as the government,” he added.

Asked whether the opposition would support Budget 2027 when put to a vote, Hamzah said it was too soon to tell.

“When we debate, we have our strategy.

“Why ask so early whether we are going to vote for it or not? Let us debate it first,” he said.