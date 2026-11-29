Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) director-general Shuhaily Zain has reportedly returned to the police force, more than a month after he was charged with assaulting two police personnel.

Free Malaysia Today, citing a transfer notice signed by Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Khalid Ismail, reported that Shuhaily is now attached to the IGP’s secretariat for strategic planning and international affairs.

The transfer took effect on Nov 24, with Shuhaily holding his previous rank of police commissioner.

On Oct 21, Shuhaily pleaded not guilty at the Sepang Magistrates’ Court to assaulting two police personnel at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in September.

Following the charges, Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said his ministry had decided to end Shuhaily’s secondment to MCBA.

However, Shuhaily appeared to have resumed his duties as MCBA chief on Nov 2, chairing a commanders’ meeting after reportedly being “on leave” the previous week.

On Nov 14, Khalid said he had yet to receive any directive on Shuhaily’s return to the police force, pointing out that the latter’s appointment by the king as MCBA director-general was for a two-year term.

Shuhaily, who previously served as Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, was seconded to MCBA on July 1 last year.