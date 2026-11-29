MIC president SA Vigneswaran has expressed interest in contesting Kota Raja in the 16th general election, predicting that its incumbent, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, would lose if he were to enter the ring to fight for the Selangor parliamentary seat.

This comes after BN chairperson Ahmad Zahid Hamidi earlier indicated that Vigneswaran (above) could be fielded in "safe" Segamat.

Asked whether he would contest in Johor, Vigneswaran said there would be no obstacle if that was his choice, but he had his heart set elsewhere.

"To be honest, if I want to contest in Segamat, there is no issue, I can contest. But I have a lot of party work to settle.

"I intend to contest in Kota Raja, my home is in Kota Raja.

"I predict Mat Sabu will lose there. He had a 70,000 majority in the last general election, but that does not guarantee he will win Kota Raja again," he said at a press conference after the MIC's 80th Annual General Assembly at the Austin International Convention Centre in Johor Bahru yesterday.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu

When Zahid hinted that Vigneswaran could contest for the Segamat parliamentary seat, he said it was due to the MIC leader's good relations with Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

"Vigneswaran is on good terms with the Johor MB, which is why (Segamat) is a safe area. If that is safe, he is safe too," said the Umno president.

Segamat was a traditional MIC seat, until the party lost it to PKR in the 2018 polls.

Kota Raja was created ahead of the 2004 general election and is no stranger to Vigneswaran, as he had won the seat on a BN ticket that year, before losing it in the 2008 general election, when a political tsunami of Indian voters rejected BN.

PAS subsequently won the constituency with its candidate Siti Mariah Mahmud holding it until 2018.

Mohamad wrested the seat in GE14 with a majority of 71,142 votes, defeating PAS candidate Mohamed Diah Baharun and BN candidate V Gunalan.

In GE15, he defended the seat with a larger majority of 73,998 votes.

Cooperation with PAS

On PAS, Vigneswaran said the Islamist party should not be singled out as the only one practising identity politics, as almost all political parties make such statements.

He said this when asked how MIC could cooperate with PAS, particularly with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, who is often accused of making statements against non-Muslims.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang

"There are parties that, when they want Malay support, criticise Hindu places of worship and religion, so more or less all parties are the same.

"A decision cannot be made based on a single statement deemed to be racial or religious in nature.

"Many PAS leaders have also made good statements about other races and religions, while those of the opposite nature are not so many," he said.

He added that for now the BN leadership wants to maintain cooperation with the party.

"But we have to see what the BN leadership decides in future.

"At that time, I will answer how to cooperate with PAS, if today's cooperation is maintained," he said.

Hadi has courted controversy over his remarks about non-Muslims on several occasions.

The most recent was during a ceramah in the recent Malacca polls when he reportedly said that, however bad Muslims are at governing the country, they are not as oppressive as non-Muslims.

The PAS president's office subsequently claimed the statement was quoted out of context and that he had meant to explain that politics in Islam is based on knowing what's right and wrong in ensuring just governance that guarantees the rights of non-Muslims.

In August 2022, he claimed that non-Muslims and non-bumiputera were responsible for the majority of corruption in the country, alleging that they had used their economic influence to corrupt politics, the administration and the judiciary.

In June 2023, Hadi again drew criticism after saying that non-Muslims should be grateful for being granted citizenship and should accept that Malays would continue to lead the country.