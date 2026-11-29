SARAWAK POLLS | Umno Youth vice-chief Hairi Mad Shah has questioned whether Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim can still effectively lead his Pakatan Harapan coalition if he's too dependent on DAP’s parliamentary strength to rein in the party.

Hairi went so far as to suggest that Parliament be dissolved if the prime minister could no longer maintain harmony among his coalition partners, following DAP's decision to contest against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the Dec 12 state election.

Noting that DAP is Harapan’s largest component party with 40 parliamentary seats, compared to PKR’s 28 and Amanah’s eight, Hairi asked who was actually in charge of the coalition.

“Who is really leading Harapan? Its chairperson or its largest component party?

“Or is Anwar so dependent on DAP’s 40 seats that he does not dare reprimand the party?” he said in a statement today.

Umno Youth leader Hairi Mad Shah

Hairi’s remarks came a day after GPS secured a record 29 uncontested victories on nomination day, leaving the ruling coalition just 13 seats short of a simple majority.

READ MORE: GPS dominance raises concerns over democratic checks and balances - analysts

DAP, which initially planned to contest 12 seats, subsequently fielded two additional candidates to prevent further uncontested victories.

Hairi also accused DAP of duplicity over its decision to keep its non-Sarawakian federal ministers and deputy ministers off the campaign trail while fielding candidates in 14 seats against GPS.

“Cabinet positions are carefully safeguarded in Putrajaya, yet candidates are still sent to bring down GPS in Sarawak.

“Smiling at the cabinet table, stabbing (partners) in the back in the state electoral arena,” he said.

‘Lost control of his own house’

Earlier this week, Sarawak DAP chairperson Chong Chieng Jen accused Anwar of caving in to threats from GPS following PKR’s decision to sit out the state election.

Chong claimed PKR had sacrificed democracy in Sarawak in exchange for continued political support at the federal level.

Anwar subsequently dismissed the accusation, maintaining that PKR’s decision was in the spirit of cooperation rather than capitulation.

Seizing on the public spat, Hairi claimed it was indicative of Anwar’s diminishing authority.

“When a coalition chairperson is forced to defend himself against attacks from his own component party, it is a clear sign that he has lost control of his own house,” he said.

Hairi also noted that Sarawak DAP’s decision to contest had the blessings of the party’s central leadership following discussions with DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

Aside from PKR, Amanah, BN, Perikatan Nasional and Wawasan Negara have also opted out of the election.

Return mandate to voters

Hairi reminded Anwar that he owed his premiership to the support of BN, GPS, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Warisan following the 15th general election.

“Remember, it was Harapan itself that came with a delegation to persuade and plead for support.

“Today, when one of the partners that saved the government comes under attack in Sarawak from Harapan’s own component party, the Harapan chairperson fails to defend it,” he said.

Urging Sarawakians to punish DAP at the ballot box, Hairi also suggested that Anwar seek a fresh federal mandate.

Hairi’s remarks also come amid continuing tensions between Umno and DAP following Loke’s resignation as transport minister earlier this month in protest against former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak’s house arrest.

Yesterday, Anwar renewed his bid to retain Loke in the cabinet, citing his commendable performance as transport minister.