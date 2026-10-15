Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari has hit back at suspended Bersatu leader Ronald Kiandee over his suggestion that former PKR leaders in Bersatu were driving negotiations for a confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) with the state government.

Pointing to the political situation in Pahang, Amirudin (above) said it was not unprecedented for Bersatu lawmakers to strike deals with state governments led by other parties.

"This is nothing new. In Pahang, two Bersatu representatives have signed an agreement with the BN-led state government.

"What Ronald said is just a 'cerita' (tale). In Pahang, the two lawmakers have no ties with (Menteri Besar) Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

"I believe this is the new (political) dynamic," Amirudin told Malaysiakini after an event in Kuala Lumpur today.

He was responding to questions about the proposed CSA, which would give Amirudin, a PKR vice-president, the backing of more than a two-thirds majority in the 56-member Selangor state assembly.

A CSA is an arrangement in which a party outside the government agrees to support or abstain from confidence motions and help pass budget or supply bills, typically in exchange for policy concessions or other commitments.

Ronald (above), who is seen as aligned with sacked Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, now the leader of Wawasan Malaysia, was recently quoted by Free Malaysia Today as suggesting that Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali, youth chief Hilman Idham and supreme council member Dr Afif Bahardin could have a role in the proposed cooperation.

Azmin, Hilman and Afif were previously with PKR. They are known to have been close to Amirudin when they were in the same party.

Deal nearing completion

Meanwhile, Amirudin remained tight-lipped on the details of the proposed deal, but indicated that negotiations were progressing towards an agreement.

He said the terms were still being finalised and that an official announcement would be made in due course.

"I am still negotiating. I am also waiting for the green light from the (Pakatan Harapan) top leadership to execute the deal.

"It is being finalised. I believe it won’t take long, just a little bit more time,” said Amirudin, who declined to disclose what his administration had offered Bersatu in exchange for its support.

Asked whether he was confident that all 11 Bersatu assemblypersons in Selangor would back the deal amid the party’s internal turmoil, Amirudin said he would leave the matter to its leadership.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini quoted Afif as saying that Selangor Bersatu and the state government were moving closer to an agreement.