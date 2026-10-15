Selangor Amanah has signalled that a proposed confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with Bersatu could pave the way for broader political cooperation, including at the next state election.

This follows Bersatu supreme council member and Taman Medan assemblyperson Dr Afif Bahardin’s disclosure that negotiations with the Selangor government were progressing positively.

Selangor Amanah deputy chief Azli Yusof (above) said finalising the CSA was the immediate priority, but did not rule out future electoral cooperation.

“It could perhaps reach that stage, but I think what is more important now is the CSA.

“An election would be more complicated and would require more in-depth discussions, including on seat allocation and other matters.

“That would require a decision at the central level, not the state level. But I think the CSA is a good start,” the Shah Alam MP told Malaysiakini in Parliament today.

Afif previously told Malaysiakini that the agreement could go beyond constituency allocations and give Bersatu assemblypersons a greater role in state-level decision-making.

Talks amid tensions

Azli said Amanah welcomed Bersatu’s willingness to support the Pakatan Harapan-led administration.

“We strongly support the CSA for Bersatu to come together and support the government.

“If this can be successfully implemented and they agree to the CSA, it will be good for Bersatu,” he said.

He said the agreement would also demonstrate Bersatu assemblypersons’ support for Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari’s (below) administration.

Azli added that he had been informed he would represent Amanah in the negotiations, which he expected to begin before the state assembly sitting in mid-November.

The proposed pact comes amid strained ties between Harapan and BN, partners in the federal and Selangor governments, and a falling-out between Bersatu and fellow Perikatan Nasional component, PAS.

Azli said the situation could benefit both sides, as Bersatu might also need the state government’s support amid internal PN tensions.

“If both sides can come to terms, it will be good for the state,” he said.

Seat allocation a bigger hurdle

Amanah election director Sany Hamzan (below) also backed the proposed agreement but said extending cooperation to the next election could complicate seat negotiations.

“I don’t think there is a problem. The only concern may arise later over the question of seat allocation,” the Hulu Langat MP told Malaysiakini in Parliament.

“If Bersatu is interested in our seats, then we also have to look at their seats.

“If they want seats that we won, then there has to be reciprocity involving seats they won.

“The negotiation process has to produce a win-win outcome,” said the former Taman Templer assemblyperson.

He welcomed the prospect of a two-thirds majority in the state assembly, saying it would allow the government to pursue more initiatives.

Redelineation possible

Sany also cited electoral redelineation as one possibility, arguing that several Selangor constituencies had grown too large.

“In my area of Hulu Langat, the Semenyih state constituency already has more than 100,000 voters, while Dusun Tua has close to 100,000.

“That means the ratio is no longer appropriate,” he said.

He said an ideal state constituency should have about 40,000 voters, with even 50,000 to 60,000 considered high.

Azli similarly said Bersatu’s support could help the government secure the numbers needed to increase the number of state constituencies.

The Selangor government currently has the support of 35 of the 56 assemblypersons (62.5 percent): 32 from Harapan, two from BN, and one independent.

Bersatu holds 11 seats. If all its assemblypersons back the government, the total would rise to 46 (82 percent), exceeding the 38 needed for a two-thirds majority.