The Selangor government and opposition party Bersatu are nearing a broad-based agreement that could give the latter a greater role in state affairs, according to Bersatu supreme council member Dr Afif Bahardin.

A proposed confidence and supply agreement, if finalised, would give Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari (below), who is from PKR, the backing of more than a two-thirds majority in the 56-member state assembly.

Afif said negotiations between the two sides had made positive progress, with an announcement expected “soon”.

"There will be an announcement. What is important now is that the outcome will benefit all Selangor residents, including those in state constituencies held by Bersatu,” the Taman Medan assemblyperson told Malaysiakini.

Asked whether the deal would include constituency allocations for Bersatu assemblypersons, Afif said the discussions went “beyond allocations”.

He said Bersatu wanted its assemblypersons to participate in the state administration’s decision-making, including through access to government meetings.

“Previously, as opposition assemblypersons, we were not allowed to participate in meetings at the state and PBT (local authority) levels,” he said.

However, Afif denied that Bersatu was seeking positions in the state exco or as local councillors.

Malaysiakini has contacted Amirudin for comment.

Shifting ties

Last week, Amirudin reportedly said Bersatu assemblypersons would sign an agreement with the state government before the state budget is tabled.

The proposed pact comes amid strained ties between Pakatan Harapan and BN, which are partners in the federal and Selangor governments. Bersatu has also fallen out with PAS, its fellow Perikatan Nasional component.

Amirudin’s administration has the support of 35 assemblypersons: 32 from Harapan, two from BN, and one independent.

Bersatu holds 11 opposition seats, while PAS has 10.