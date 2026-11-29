DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has urged Penang DAP leaders to put aside their differences and close ranks ahead of the 16th general election (GE16).

Speaking at the Penang DAP annual convention today, Loke stressed the importance of party unity and discipline, urging leaders to respect the mandate given to them by party delegates.

His remarks come amid a series of public spats involving senior Penang DAP leaders, including party adviser Lim Guan Eng, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, state DAP chairperson Steven Sim, and Penang DAP vice-chairperson Zairil Khir Johari.

“There is no room for division and no room for fighting among ourselves. We must unite if we want to win the election,” The Star quoted him as saying.

Loke’s call for unity was among two proposals endorsed by delegates at today’s convention, while the other was to hold the next Penang state election concurrently with GE16.

The Seremban MP pointed to the consolidated strength of other political parties, including Umno, as a reason for Penang DAP leaders to do the same.

“I want leaders who sit on the stage to consolidate,” The Vibes quoted him as saying, after delegates supported his proposal with a show of hands.

Loke also urged party members to immediately step up preparations for the next election, saying: “We do not have much time. We must start tomorrow.”

Among the recent disputes involving Penang DAP leaders was Lim’s criticism of Chow over the state’s RM8.4 billion water deal with Perak.

Focus only on Penang

Meanwhile, Loke declined to entertain questions over his cabinet position, a day after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim again appealed for the DAP leader to resume his duties as transport minister.

“It’s okay, it’s okay. Today, I will only comment on Penang. Thank you,” Sinar Harian quoted him as saying when approached by reporters after officiating the convention.

In his speech earlier, Sim lauded Loke’s decision to relinquish his cabinet position, saying Penang DAP members were proud of their secretary-general’s willingness to sacrifice his ministerial post to defend his principles.

Yesterday, Anwar said he found it difficult to accept Loke’s resignation given the latter’s commendable performance as transport minister.

Saying he respected and understood Loke’s reasons for stepping down, Anwar stressed that serving the people and country must take precedence.

Loke announced on Nov 10 that his resignation has taken effect now that former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak has returned home to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest.

The resignation was a collective DAP decision to register the party’s opposition to Najib’s house arrest, while its other ministers and deputy ministers would remain in government to preserve political stability.

Despite Anwar’s repeated attempts to persuade him to reconsider, Loke has previously maintained that his resignation was final.

